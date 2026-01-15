LIVE TV
Australian Open 2026: Melbourne Gears Up For Tennis Elite In Season's First Grand Slam Battle, Check Full Schedule Here

Australian Open 2026: Melbourne Gears Up For Tennis Elite In Season's First Grand Slam Battle, Check Full Schedule Here

The defending champions are Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner. Keys won her first Grand Slam title in 2025 after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Sinner won the men’s title by beating Alexander Zverev in straight sets, claiming his second Australian Open crown.

January 15, 2026 14:33:14 IST

Australian Open 2026: Melbourne Gears Up For Tennis Elite In Season’s First Grand Slam Battle, Check Full Schedule Here

The world’s top tennis players have arrived in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2026, the first Grand Slam of the year. Stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will compete on the famous blue hard courts.
Novak Djokovic will once again try to make history. He is chasing a record 11th Australian Open title and his 25th Grand Slam overall. He will face strong competition from defending champion Jannik Sinner and world number one Carlos Alcaraz.
In the women’s singles, Aryna Sabalenka will try to win her third Australian Open title. However, she will have tough rivals, including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova.
Thousands of fans are expected to attend the matches despite the hot Australian summer.

Key things You Need To Know 

When Is the Australian Open begins ?

The main draw of the Australian Open 2026 begins on Sunday, January 18.

Where Is Australian Open ?

 The tournament is held at Melbourne Park. The main courts are Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.

Who are the defending champions of the Australian Open ?

The defending champions are Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner. Keys won her first Grand Slam title in 2025 after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Sinner won the men's title by beating Alexander Zverev in straight sets, claiming his second Australian Open crown.

When Is the  Australian Open  Finals  ?

The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday, January 31, at Rod Laver Arena. The men’s singles final will take place at the same venue on Sunday, February 1.

What is the schedule for the Australian open ?

Main Draw: Sunday, 18 January – Tuesday, 27 January

Quarter Finals and semifinals : Wednesday, 28 January – Thursday, 29 January  Friday, 30 January 
Doubles Final: Saturday, 31 January 
Singles Final: Sunday, 1 February 

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka received the top seeds in the upcoming Australian Open, the first major of 2026 in men’s and women’s tennis to kick-off a robust schedule. However, four-time grand slam champion Jannik Sinner  appears to be the favorite in the minds of others. The Italian is going for a three-peat in Melbourne after defeating Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev in each of the last two Australian Open men’s finals. 

Sabalenka had won consecutive grand slams at the Australian Open before American Madison Keys topped her in last year’s finals in three sets. The world No. 1 on the women’s side is the favorite (+180) ahead of Iga Swiatek (+550), Elena Rybakina (+750) and Americans Coco Gauff (+850) and Amanda Anisimova (+900). Sabalenka is gunning for her fifth career major after winning the US Open and coming in second at Wimbledon last year.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 2:33 PM IST
Tags: Australian OpenJannik Sinnermadison Keystennis

Australian Open 2026: Melbourne Gears Up For Tennis Elite In Season’s First Grand Slam Battle, Check Full Schedule Here

