Back in India, Virat Kohli Shares A Hilarious Moment With Fans: ‘Kaun Kaun Hai Photo Waala?’ – Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. As expected, the 37-year-old appeared in high spirits as he made his way out of the terminal.

A large group of photographers gathered outside the airport, eager to capture pictures of the former India captain. As he stepped out, Kohli was quickly surrounded by camerapersons. He politely requested some space so that he could walk towards his vehicle without difficulty. After reaching his car, Kohli handed his bag to a member of his support staff and graciously paused to pose for photographs.

The star batter also interacted warmly with fans who were waiting to catch a glimpse of him. Smiling, he was heard asking, “Haan bhai, kaun kaun hai photo wala?”—which translates to, “Alright, who all wants a picture?” He spent a few moments clicking selfies and ensuring fans got their photos.

At the same time, Kohli reminded everyone to be careful and follow safety measures amid the crowd. After obliging fans and photographers for a short while, he eventually got into his car and left for his destination.

🚨VIRAT KOHLI IS BACK IN INDIA. 🚨 – Spotted at Mumbai Airport.🔥pic.twitter.com/FrwFOgr2SE — Sam (@Cricsam01) February 12, 2026

The veteran cricketer had been in London following the conclusion of India’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026. Although India, led by Shubman Gill, lost the series, Kohli emerged as the highest run-scorer for his team. His return to Mumbai has once again drawn attention from fans and media alike. Kohli is set to return to action in the upcoming IPL 2026 season, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to defend their title.

