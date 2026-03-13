BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Salman Ali Agha Loses Cool, Throws Helmet After Controversial Run-Out — Watch

PAK vs BAN: The second ODI between the Bangladesh national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium turned into far more than just a cricket contest on Friday. What began as a tactical battle with the bat and ball quickly became a moment of controversy that could end up defining the entire series.

A strange run-out involving Salman Ali Agha sparked heated reactions on the field and reignited the long-standing discussion around the “Spirit of Cricket” versus the strict laws of the game.

A Moment Of Confusion At The Non-Striker’s End During The 2nd ODI Match Between PAK vs BAN ODI

The drama unfolded in the 39th over of Pakistan’s innings. Mohammad Rizwan played a shot off a delivery from Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz straight back toward the bowler.

As the ball travelled down the pitch, it brushed off the bat of Salman Ali Agha while he was trying to hurry back into his crease. In the process, he briefly collided with Miraz during the bowler’s follow-through.

Thinking the play was already over and the ball had become “dead,” Agha tried to show a bit of sportsmanship. He bent down to pick up the ball so he could hand it back to the bowler. But before he could do that, Miraz grabbed the ball himself and quickly knocked the bails off at the non-striker’s end.

According to the official rules, the ball remains in play until both sides clearly consider it dead. By stepping out of his crease and reaching for the ball, Agha unintentionally put himself at risk of being run out.

Tempers Flare as Players Clash During The PAK vs BAN Match

The appeal from Bangladesh came instantly, and emotions on the field quickly ran high. Agha looked furious and got into a heated argument with Miraz and wicketkeeper Liton Das.

The situation grew tense enough that Rizwan had to step in and calm things down, acting as a peacemaker between the players as Agha reportedly hurled a series of “choice words” at the Bangladesh eleven.

After the incident was reviewed, third umpire Tanvir Ahmed ruled the dismissal valid. The decision only added to the frustration. Agha reacted with visible anger, throwing his helmet and gloves onto the ground before walking off toward the pavilion.

How the Controversy Changed the Game

The dismissal did more than just remove a batter from the crease. It seemed to shake Pakistan’s momentum completely.

At that stage, Pakistan looked comfortable at 231-3 after 38.3 overs and appeared set for a big total. But after Agha’s controversial run-out, things quickly fell apart.

In the next 23 deliveries, Pakistan lost four more wickets. The sudden collapse gave Bangladesh a huge advantage and shifted the momentum of the match.

What started as a routine moment during the game suddenly turned into a defining episode, one that could shape not only the match but possibly the outcome of the entire series.