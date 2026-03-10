BAN vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam’s Place—Pakistan’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan Amul Milk India energy sector IndiGo CEO Dubai war donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BAN vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam’s Place—Pakistan’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI

BAN vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam’s Place—Pakistan’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI

Pakistan enter a new era in the 1st ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur. See the predicted XI as Sahibzada Farhan prepares for his debut and Maaz Sadaqat steps into the pivotal number three role.

Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam's Place- Pakistan's Predicted XI For 1st ODI: Photo- X
Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam's Place- Pakistan's Predicted XI For 1st ODI: Photo- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 10, 2026 20:25:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BAN vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam’s Place—Pakistan’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI

BAN vs PAK: After a bruising T20 World Cup 2026 campaign that saw them exit during the Super 8 stage in Sri Lanka, Pakistan is set to turn over a new leaf. The Men in Green begin their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh this Wednesday, March 11 at the Shere-Bangla National Stadium. In a bold move by the selectors, the squad has undergone a massive overhaul, most notably with the exclusion of former captain Babar Azam and opener Saim Ayub.

A New Top Order for a New Era

The most significant headline ahead of the series opener is the likely debut of Sahibzada Farhan. The right-handed batter was a rare bright spot in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign and has been rewarded for his stellar List-A form, where he maintains an average well above 40. Farhan’s ability to anchor an innings while maintaining a high strike-rate will be crucial on a Mirpur surface known for being sluggish.

You Might Be Interested In

Alongside him on the summit is likely to be Shamyl Hossain, who comes in with an impressive List-A batting average of 46. 33. The greatest change, subject to the most scrutiny, is probably the welcoming of Maaz Sadaqat to the third position. The kid is ready to grab the spot that Babar Azam has dominated for quite while, which is a clear indication of a change in Pakistan’s game plan.

Middle Order Stability and Finishing Power

Captain Salman Agha will be the leader of the middle order batting from the number four position. Agha, who is famous for his mastery of spin bowling, will have an important role in the middle overs of the game when they face strong Bangladesh spin attack. Mohammad Rizwan, a seasoned player, will be the only other one to back him up and has been selected as the team’s mainstay in the ODI format again.

To provide the late-innings fireworks, the management is expected to hand a role to Abdul Samad, whose power-hitting capabilities are tailored for the tricky death overs. He will be flanked by all-rounders Hussain Talat and Faheem Ashraf, both of whom offer finishing depth and valuable medium-pace options.

The Bowling Blueprint

Shaheen Afridi carries on as the ODI captain, aiming to copy the achievement that he was able to pull off in the last series vs Sri Lanka. Together, these two will be the main guns of fast bowling in which Haris Rauf is carrying the mantle of chief sachet bowler of the team. Considering the playing conditions, Abrar Ahmed is likely to get the nod as the spinner, responsible for getting wickets in the middle overs.

Pakistan’s Predicted XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Shamyl Hossain, Maaz Sadaqat, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (C), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.

Also Read: BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 8:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bangladesh vs PakistanCricket newsMaaz SadaqatMirpurMohammad RizwanODI Seriespakistan cricketPCBsahibzada-farhanShaheen Afridi

RELATED News

India Crash Out Of AFC Women’s Asian Cup After 3-1 Loss To Chinese Taipei

Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: India Spinner to Marry Childhood Friend on March 14 — All You Need To Know

23 Red Cards! Atletico Mineiro vs Cruzeiro Brazilian Football Match Unfolds Mass Hysteria With Fierce On-Field Fight: WATCH

Big Blow for Arshdeep Singh! ICC Penalises India Pacer After On-Field Fight With Daryl Mitchell— How Much He Has To Shell Out?

Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya: Fans Speculate Family Feud After India Lifts T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

LATEST NEWS

BAN vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam’s Place—Pakistan’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI

India Tears Into Pakistan At UN Over ‘Hypocrisy’: Slams Ramadan Airstrikes In Afghanistan That Killed 185 Civilians, Mostly Women And Children

Rajasthan Raid Exposes Jaipur Food Scam: Local Firm Used 1.5 Lakh Kg Expired Amul Products, 12,000 Cartons Destroyed, Learned To Tweak Dates From YouTube

NXT 2026 will convene from 12th to 14th March 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam

Warburg Pincus, Creation Investments Continue to Be Fusion Promoters as Founder Promoter seek reclassification

Amid LPG Crisis, Govt Boosts Production By 10% To Stop Hoarding, As Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru Restaurants Warn Of Shutdown

Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 Brings Together Policymakers, Diplomats and Industry Leaders to Discuss India’s Roadmap Toward Viksit Bharat: 2047

’10 Ladke Le Kar Aayenge…’ Divya Agarwal Slams Prince Narula’s Fans Over Rape Threats Post The 50 Eviction, Accuses Him Of Instigating Online Hate

3PL Last Mile Delivery: How Technology is Transforming Final-Mile Logistics

Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers

BAN vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam’s Place—Pakistan’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BAN vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam’s Place—Pakistan’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BAN vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam’s Place—Pakistan’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI
BAN vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam’s Place—Pakistan’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI
BAN vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam’s Place—Pakistan’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI
BAN vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam’s Place—Pakistan’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI

QUICK LINKS