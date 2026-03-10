BAN vs PAK: Sahibzada Farhan To Debut; Maaz Sadaqat To Take Babar Azam’s Place—Pakistan’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI

BAN vs PAK: After a bruising T20 World Cup 2026 campaign that saw them exit during the Super 8 stage in Sri Lanka, Pakistan is set to turn over a new leaf. The Men in Green begin their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh this Wednesday, March 11 at the Shere-Bangla National Stadium. In a bold move by the selectors, the squad has undergone a massive overhaul, most notably with the exclusion of former captain Babar Azam and opener Saim Ayub.

A New Top Order for a New Era

The most significant headline ahead of the series opener is the likely debut of Sahibzada Farhan. The right-handed batter was a rare bright spot in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign and has been rewarded for his stellar List-A form, where he maintains an average well above 40. Farhan’s ability to anchor an innings while maintaining a high strike-rate will be crucial on a Mirpur surface known for being sluggish.



Alongside him on the summit is likely to be Shamyl Hossain, who comes in with an impressive List-A batting average of 46. 33. The greatest change, subject to the most scrutiny, is probably the welcoming of Maaz Sadaqat to the third position. The kid is ready to grab the spot that Babar Azam has dominated for quite a while, which is a clear indication of a change in Pakistan’s game plan. Middle Order Stability and Finishing Power

Captain Salman Agha will be the leader of the middle order batting from the number four position. Agha, who is famous for his mastery of spin bowling, will have an important role in the middle overs of the game when they face a strong Bangladesh spin attack. Mohammad Rizwan, a seasoned player, will be the only other one to back him up and has been selected as the team’s mainstay in the ODI format again.

To provide the late-innings fireworks, the management is expected to hand a role to Abdul Samad, whose power-hitting capabilities are tailored for the tricky death overs. He will be flanked by all-rounders Hussain Talat and Faheem Ashraf, both of whom offer finishing depth and valuable medium-pace options.

The Bowling Blueprint

Shaheen Afridi carries on as the ODI captain, aiming to copy the achievement that he was able to pull off in the last series vs Sri Lanka. Together, these two will be the main guns of fast bowling in which Haris Rauf is carrying the mantle of chief sachet bowler of the team. Considering the playing conditions, Abrar Ahmed is likely to get the nod as the spinner, responsible for getting wickets in the middle overs.

Pakistan’s Predicted XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Shamyl Hossain, Maaz Sadaqat, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (C), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.

