Mohanlal x The Chainsmokers Break The Internet, Fans Call It The ‘Hardest’ Crossover

In a crossover no one expected, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently crossed paths with American electronic music duo The Chainsmokers in Dallas—and fans can’t stop talking about it. The surprise meeting grabbed attention after a photo of them together popped up on Instagram, showing the legendary actor posing with the globally popular musicians.

Mohanlal’s photo with The Chainsmokers goes viral

On Saturday, The Chainsmokers shared the now-viral picture with the caption, “Made a new friend before our show in Dallas @mohanlal.” The internet quickly lit up with reactions from fans across both fandoms. Many were stunned by the unexpected crossover, with comments ranging from “Whaaaat!!!” to “You guys met a true legend!” Others simply couldn’t process it, writing things like “What universe is this?” and “I love whatever this is.” Other one reacted saying, “You guys are dealing with the Indian Marlon Brando.”

One user commented,”Hardest crossover since Ikka meeting Anthony Bourdain.”

Known for his incredible versatility and decades-long contribution to Indian cinema, Mohanlal enjoys a massive fan base across generations. Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers—behind global hits like Closer and Something Just Like This—have a huge international following of their own, making this meeting all the more exciting.

What’s next for Mohanlal

On the work front, Mohanlal is gearing up for a big year. He will soon reunite on screen with fellow legend Mammootty in the upcoming film Patriot. The recently released trailer has already created buzz, hinting at a gripping spy thriller packed with intensity and depth.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy in key roles. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

Apart from that, Mohanlal is currently busy shooting for Athimanoharam, which is expected to wrap up by June 2026. He also has Drishyam 3 lined up, adding to the excitement around his upcoming projects.

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