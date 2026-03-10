BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains

BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains

BAN vs PAK: Babar Azam’s absence from the ODI squad to face Bangladesh raised a lot of questions. Shaheen Afridi, while confirming three debutants for Pakistan, explained the reason behind leaving out Babar from the team.

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will begin on the 11th of March. Image Credit: X/@BCBTigers
The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will begin on the 11th of March. Image Credit: X/@BCBTigers

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 10, 2026 18:06:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains

Bangladesh and Pakistan will face each other in a three-match ODI series taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The two nations face challenging situations of their own. While the Bangla Tigers have a qualification to the ODI World Cup 2027 at stake, the Men in Green once again find themselves in a rebuilding phase. 

Shaheen Afridi, leading the team, faced a barrage of questions at the press conference about his team. However, the one Pakistani player who remains among the headlines is Babar Azam. The former skipper has not been picked in the ODI squad following a series of poor performances in recent games. Shaheen, in the pre-series press conference, explained the reason behind not picking Babar.

Was Babar Azam dropped from the ODI series?

Babar Azam has long been the face of Pakistan cricket. However, a series of poor performances in all three formats of the game has resulted in him not being named in the Pakistani ODI squad. 

You Might Be Interested In

However, Shaheen Afridi cleared the air regarding Babar’s absence. The Pakistani skipper told the press that Azam has not been dropped from the squad. “Look, no one is dropped for this series. We just want to give opportunities to our youngsters because they are our future,” Afridi said.

Talking about the youngsters who were picked in place of Babar, Pakistan’s skipper said, “We wanted to give them the opportunity against Bangladesh. When the time comes they will know their roles and what is coming in the future. We just need to prepare our team for the World Cup, and this is a good opportunity for the youngsters to go out and show their skills.”

Shaheen Afridi confirms three debutants

Sahibzada Farhan, who was arguably Pakistan’s sole shining light at the T20 World Cup 2026 will be making his ODI debut for the Men in Green. While confirming three debuts, Shaheen said, “Yeah, there will be like three debuts of course. Sahibzada Farhan will be there. He’s a top performer in T20s and in one-day and also in List A cricket for Pakistan. There will be Maaz Sadaqat, who will open, and Shamyl Hussain will bat at one down. So there will be three debutants and I hope they will play their own game and show their skills. As a team we are very excited to see them play for Pakistan — not just for this series but for the future as well.”

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: India Spinner to Marry Childhood Friend on March 14 — All You Need To Know

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 6:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: babar azamBAN vs PAKbangladeshBangladesh vs PakistanpakistanShaheen Afridi

RELATED News

Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: India Spinner to Marry Childhood Friend on March 14 — All You Need To Know

23 Red Cards! Atletico Mineiro vs Cruzeiro Brazilian Football Match Unfolds Mass Hysteria With Fierce On-Field Fight: WATCH

Big Blow for Arshdeep Singh! ICC Penalises India Pacer After On-Field Fight With Daryl Mitchell— How Much He Has To Shell Out?

Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya: Fans Speculate Family Feud After India Lifts T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

Twinkle Chaudhary Handed Four-Year Ban as AIU Rejects DNA Testing Plea

LATEST NEWS

BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains

‘It’s Not Only Calories…’ Is Stress Directly Linked To Obesity? Doctors Reveal Gaining Weight Isn’t About Overeating Anymore But THIS Factor Plays A Big Role

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Action Film Ticket Prices Touch Rs 2500, But Here Is Where You Can Enjoy The Cheapest In Delhi NCR And Mumbai

Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl Three Years After Marriage, Here’s How They First Met And Fell In Love, A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

India Aims To Build Faster IP Approval System: Piyush Goyal Pushes For Faster Patent And Trademark Approvals To Boost Innovation

Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel

BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here

Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains
BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains
BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains
BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains

QUICK LINKS