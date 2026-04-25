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Home > Entertainment News > Rihanna’s Viral ‘Pose With Me’ Moment: Singer Stuns Mumbai Paparazzi With This Sweet Gesture

Rihanna’s Viral ‘Pose With Me’ Moment: Singer Stuns Mumbai Paparazzi With This Sweet Gesture

Rihanna’s latest India visit comes two years after her iconic performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar in 2024.

Rihanna’s Viral ‘Pose With Me’ Moment: Singer Stuns Mumbai Paparazzi With This Sweet Gesture

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 25, 2026 12:03:12 IST

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Rihanna’s Viral ‘Pose With Me’ Moment: Singer Stuns Mumbai Paparazzi With This Sweet Gesture

Global icon Rihanna is melting hearts of her fans once again. This time, it is not for a chartbuster or red carpet slay, but for her warm gesture towards paparazzi in Mumbai. A viral video from her recent India visit shows the celebrated singer doing something unexpected: inviting photographers to pose with her.

Dressed in a striking black ensemble for a Mumbai event, Rihanna was seen smiling, interacting with shutterbugs and even asking paparazzi to join her for pictures. She Videos circulating on social media captured the singer waving, laughing and acknowledging the photographers. In a video, she could be seen saying ‘Come on’ to one of the paparazzi. Social media users were quick to react and praise her grounded vibe.

Why Rihanna Is In India Again

Rihanna’s latest India visit comes two years after her iconic performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar in 2024. This time, the singer is in Mumbai reportedly for a major event linked to her beauty empire, Fenty Beauty. Reports suggest that the singer is trying to expand the brand’s footprint in India.

Her return has generated massive buzz, with fans thrilled to see the superstar back in the country. At the airport too, Rihanna made headlines after greeting photographers with flying kisses and cheerful waves.

Rihanna’s Sweet Gesture To Paparazzi Goes Viral

A day before her now-viral ‘pose with me’ moment, Rihanna had won hearts by warmly acknowledging paparazzi stationed outside her Mumbai venue. Videos showed her waving repeatedly, smiling at photographers and even thanking fans with a ‘shukriya’.

Rihanna’s Work Front

Rihanna continues to balance music, fashion and beauty with ease. While fans are still awaiting the much-discussed ‘R9’, the singer has kept busy expanding her Fenty universe, including Fenty Beauty and Fenty Hair. She has also continued making selective music and screen appearances, fueling anticipation around her next project.

According to Rihanna’s website, the singer is the first female solo artist to sell out 10 concerts at London’s O2 Arena. Her world tours, including the Diamonds World Tour that wrapped in 2013, have taken the icon to more than 100 countries each time, selling out arenas and stadiums.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Daughter Nitara Harassment Case: Accused Asked To Send Nude Pictures, Arrested

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Rihanna’s Viral ‘Pose With Me’ Moment: Singer Stuns Mumbai Paparazzi With This Sweet Gesture

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Rihanna’s Viral ‘Pose With Me’ Moment: Singer Stuns Mumbai Paparazzi With This Sweet Gesture
Rihanna’s Viral ‘Pose With Me’ Moment: Singer Stuns Mumbai Paparazzi With This Sweet Gesture
Rihanna’s Viral ‘Pose With Me’ Moment: Singer Stuns Mumbai Paparazzi With This Sweet Gesture
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