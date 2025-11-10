LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bangladesh Women's Cricket Sexual Harassment Scandal, Board Vows Zero Tolerance After Allegations

The issuing of the board's 'zero tolerance' statement has the double effect of not only trying to solve the problem at hand but also discouraging further misconduct and completing the healing process in the administration of the sport.

(Image Credit: @BCBtigers via X/ANI)
(Image Credit: @BCBtigers via X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 10, 2025 12:03:20 IST

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has staggeringly made a clear public statement about their ‘zero tolerance’ policy with regard to the absolutely serious case of sexual harassment in the women’s cricket team.

The whole scenario turned complicated when the ex national team player Jahanara Alam raised her voice against a former selector and manager of making dirty proposals and doing improper physical touching at the 2022 Women’s World Cup. The BCB’s President Aminul Islam made it very clear that no one would be spared from the investigation if found guilty, regardless of the person’s position or the length of their stay. By forming a committee headed by retired Justice Tariq ul Hakim, the board has opened up a proper inquiry process to deal with the allegations. The committee not only gets to investigate the accusations but also must report back with their finding within 15 working days. The board’s quick move is also evidenced by putting four officials related to the Women’s Program on special duty (OSD) during this time. BCB is at the same time also very concerned with the safety of the female cricketers and maintaining professionalism in the sport which shows how serious the matter is.

The allegations during ongoing inquiry imply quite a lot. If the allegations are proven true, they will be the driving force behind making changes in governance and safeguarding practices not only in women’s cricket but all over Bangladesh. The issuing of the board’s ‘zero tolerance’ statement has the double effect of not only trying to solve the problem at hand but also discouraging further misconduct and completing the healing process in the administration of the sport. The days ahead are definitely going to be critical, A the reports of the findings of the committee and the subsequent reactions of the board might well become the benchmark for the way the cricketing houses tackle such sensitive matters.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 12:03 PM IST
