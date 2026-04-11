Barcelona vs Espanyol Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga Match on TV and Online In India

The win streak ends up stretching to seven after a solid performance in la Liga, even though Espanyol push hard. Barcelona’s dominance is rooted in their 25 wins across 30 matches and 80 goals, despite dropping 2-0 to Atletico in Europe.

Barcelona hasn’t lost in the Catalan derby since 2018, claiming four straight victories – including a 2-0 win earlier this year – showing consistent control over local rivalries. Still, Espanyol have been stuck near the bottom, sitting tenth with only six points separating them from European qualification.

Manolo Gonzlez guides a team struggling with consistency, and they haven’t won in 13 league outings and last managed a win against Athletic Bilbao in December. Yet during a stalemate with betis, they displayed some defensive grit that might carry forward.

Facing a disciplined, high-pressure Bara side chasing supremacy in the league makes it tough for espanyol to keep up. The atmosphere at Camp Nou feels charged as both teams prepare for another tense encounter.

Scores may stay low as both squads aim for momentum, but Barcelona’s edge in form and stability puts them ahead. This match could define how tightly locked the title race becomes next.

Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga : Live Streaming Details

When will the Barcelona vs Espanyol match take place?

The Barcelona vs Espanyol , match will take place on the 11th of April, 2026.

When will the Barcelona vs Espanyol match start?

The Barcelona vs Espanyol , match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Espanyol match be played?

The Barcelona vs Espanyol will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Espanyol Match in India?

The Barcelona vs Espanyol ,2026, can be broadcast on the Star Sports TV Channel and can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Espanyol Match For Free?

Service providers like Airtel and Jio offer plans to their customers that include Fancode. This will allow the users to watch La Liga 2026 for free alongside the plans provided by their service providers.

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