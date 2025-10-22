LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy

BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy

Mohsin Naqvi demanded that Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav pick up the trophy at the ACC headquarters in Dubai which the BCCI deemed unacceptable. The result of this standoff now has become a diplomatic problem with the BCCI intending to bring the matter to the ICC meeting in a month.

Asia Cup Trophy. (Image Credit: X)
Asia Cup Trophy. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 22, 2025 12:42:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy

The governing bodies of Cricket in India and Pakistan, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are poised to run into a collision during the next International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in November over the unresolved Asia cup 2025 trophy matter.

BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy Controversy

The controversy arose in the final in Dubai where India won against Pakistan to give them their ninth Asia Cup title. The Indian team did not take the trophy after the match as it was presented by the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the basis of his political inclinations and anti India comments made recently. Thus the trophy was still in the possession of Naqvi, and the champions were deprived of their trophy. The BCCI, with the backing of Sri Lanka Cricket and Afghanistan Cricket Board reacted to this with a formal request that Naqvi return the trophy to the India team. Naqvi, however, demanded that Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav pick up the trophy at the ACC headquarters in Dubai which the BCCI deemed unacceptable.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup Controversy

The result of this standoff now has become a diplomatic problem with the BCCI intending to bring the matter to the ICC meeting in a month. The position of the BCCI is that a collection of this kind should be given proper fanfare and attention and carried out as per the customs which have been followed over the years and keep the spirit of the game intact. The ICC under the leadership of ex BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is expected to be central to this dispute mediation. The result of this confrontation might be precedent on the interaction of political factors with sports management in international cricket. Everybody will look at how the ICC will deal with this sensitive issue as the November meeting draws closer, as it can affect the future of the Asia cup and other regional tournaments.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Indian Grand Master Blames Vladimir Kramnik For Daniel Naroditsky’s Death, Calls For FIDE Action

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 12:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: asia cup 2025Asia Cup trophy controversybcciBCCI PCBiccICC MeetingMohsin NaqviMohsin Naqvi Asia CupMohsin Naqvi Asia Cup ControversyMohsin Naqvi Asia Cup TrophyPCBPCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

RELATED News

'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Weather Report: Will Rain Impact India’s Comeback Against Australia?

Gordon and Barnes strike as Newcastle outclass Benfica

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma In Big Trouble, Virat Kohli Under Less Pressure

Gordon and Barnes strike as Newcastle outclass Benfica

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Sam Chun Dang Pharm Co To Buy 9.9 Billion Won Worth Of Shares In Optus Pharmaceutical

BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

Shrinking Season 3 India Release: Stream Comedy Series, Cast, Plot, Episodes, And All You Need To Know

FinTin.Tech is redefining the way the world invests, combining Artificial Intelligence

Viral Video: Angry Employees Reject Soan Papdi As Diwali Gift, Throw Boxes at Company Gate, Watch

Big Setback For Mehul Choksi, Belgian Court Rules ‘No Obstacle’ In Sending Him Back To India

Jaguar Land Rover hack cost UK economy $2.5 billion, report says

Delhi Revenge Killing: 5-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Killed With Bricks And Knife By Father’s Driver

Hermes sees "very slight" China improvement as Q3 sales rise 9.6%

BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy
BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy
BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy
BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy
QUICK LINKS