BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy

The governing bodies of Cricket in India and Pakistan, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are poised to run into a collision during the next International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in November over the unresolved Asia cup 2025 trophy matter.

The controversy arose in the final in Dubai where India won against Pakistan to give them their ninth Asia Cup title. The Indian team did not take the trophy after the match as it was presented by the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the basis of his political inclinations and anti India comments made recently. Thus the trophy was still in the possession of Naqvi, and the champions were deprived of their trophy. The BCCI, with the backing of Sri Lanka Cricket and Afghanistan Cricket Board reacted to this with a formal request that Naqvi return the trophy to the India team. Naqvi, however, demanded that Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav pick up the trophy at the ACC headquarters in Dubai which the BCCI deemed unacceptable.

The result of this standoff now has become a diplomatic problem with the BCCI intending to bring the matter to the ICC meeting in a month. The position of the BCCI is that a collection of this kind should be given proper fanfare and attention and carried out as per the customs which have been followed over the years and keep the spirit of the game intact. The ICC under the leadership of ex BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is expected to be central to this dispute mediation. The result of this confrontation might be precedent on the interaction of political factors with sports management in international cricket. Everybody will look at how the ICC will deal with this sensitive issue as the November meeting draws closer, as it can affect the future of the Asia cup and other regional tournaments.

