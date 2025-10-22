LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Indian Grand Master Blames Vladimir Kramnik For Daniel Naroditsky's Death, Calls For FIDE Action

Indian Grand Master Blames Vladimir Kramnik For Daniel Naroditsky's Death, Calls For FIDE Action

Although the real reason behind the death of Daniel Naroditsky's is not established, Nihal Sarin emphasized how immense the stress that Naroditsky had to withstand because of recurring and publicly made accusations of cheating by Vladimir Kramnik.

(Image Credit: Charlotte Chess Center via X)
(Image Credit: Charlotte Chess Center via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 22, 2025 12:03:33 IST

Indian Grand Master Blames Vladimir Kramnik For Daniel Naroditsky's Death, Calls For FIDE Action

Nihal Sarin, an Indian Grandmaster, has directly claimed that former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik helped murder American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, while 21 year old Sarin later characterized Naroditsky as his best friend and someone with whom he competed closely online, stating Naroditsky had been his most recent competitor on Chess.com when he lost his life at the age of 29, having lost to an opponent.

Daniel Naroditsky’s Death 

Although the real reason behind the death is not established, Sarin emphasized how immense the stress that Naroditsky had to withstand because of recurring and publicly made accusations of cheating by Kramnik. These allegations were spread over social media and Naroditsky had constantly refused to admit them. Although no actual evidence was found, Kramnik continued to make his assertions even going so far as to insinuate on X that Naroditsky could be a problematic drug user or be psychologically unstable. After Naroditsky died, Kramnik wrote an enigmatic statement on X ‘Don’t Do Drugs’, and vaguely referring to one of the recent online streams that Naroditsky made.

Nihal Sarin On Daniel Naroditsky’s Death 

Samarin was surprised at the scope of the charges made by Kramnik and the actual damage they have inflicted in real life. He stressed that even though the problem of cheating in chess is a serious matter, the method adopted by Kramnik to do so, which is throwing false accusations to the masses, was unacceptable and detrimental. Samarin also unveiled that Kramnik had accused other high ranking players of the same allegations such as Czech GM David Navara, who once indicated that these allegations have significantly taken a heavy psychological toll on him. Navara has even addressed a letter to FIDE seeking to impose sanctions on Kramnik although nothing was done yet.

Nihal Sarin Calls For FIDE Action On Daniel Naroditsky’s Death 

As a reaction to these, Sarin is addressing the international chess physical body, FIDE, to act immediately against Kramnik because, in his words, he has been repeatedly bullied online. In his opinion, Kramnik ought to be punished substantially to repent the evil committed by him. Naroditsky used to train and teach at the Charlotte Chess Center, which stated that he was a loved one in the chess community and recalled him as passionate and loving of the game of chess and the joy and inspiration he brought to all of us daily.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 12:03 PM IST
