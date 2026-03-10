BCCI Confirms Massive Rs 131 Crore Prize Money for India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Champions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a record Rs 131 crore cash reward for Team India following their historic triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. India defeated New Zealand cricket team in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team to retain the T20 World Cup trophy. With this win, India also became the first team to claim the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup three times, solidifying their status among the most successful sides in the format’s history.

The cash reward surpasses the Rs 125 crore awarded after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win in Barbados under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. In addition to the BCCI payout, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also rewarded the team with USD 3 million (approx. Rs 27.48 crore) for winning the tournament, part of a record prize pool of USD 13.5 million, a 20% increase from the previous edition. The players also earned performance-based bonuses of roughly USD 31,154 (INR 28.6 lakh) per win during the group and Super Eight stages.

BCCI Also Honoured sports staff and Coaches

In its statement, the BCCI congratulated the players, support staff, and selectors on the historic achievement and wished them continued success in the future. This announcement recognizes India’s dominant performance in Ahmedabad and marks a milestone in the country’s cricketing history.

Also Read: ‘We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss