LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Buying Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Buying Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction

Amid the outrage over Kavya Maran-owned SunRisers Leeds acquiring Abrar Ahmed in the Men's Hundred 2026 auction, the BCCI has reacted to that.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Buying Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: March 13, 2026 15:50:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Buying Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction

Amid the outrage over Kavya Maran-owned SunRisers Leeds acquiring Abrar Ahmed in the Men’s Hundred 2026 auction, the BCCI has reacted to that. Vice-President Rajeev Shuka, on Friday, has sidelined themselves from the matter. Shukla underlined that they cannot have a say in this matter as it’s not in their domain and that it’s done for a foreign league.

“This doesn’t come in our domain” – Rajeev Shukla distances himself from Kavya Maran’s decision

The signing has sparked backlash on social media against Sunrisers Leeds co-owner Kavya Maran, with critics pointing to alleged remarks by the 27-year-old spinner mocking the Indian Air Force and Army during the period surrounding the events of Operation Sindoor in May last year. Speaking to ANI, Shukla had stated:

“IPL ke liye jo aap sawaal puch rahe hain. Humaara adhikaar, kshetra, IPL tak aata hai. Bahar kis league mein kaun kya kar raha hai usse hume utna matlab nahin hai, kis khilaadi ko lete hain. Usme hum kaise dakhal de sakte hain. Woh Unke upar hain woh kya karte hain. It’s up to the franchise team what they do outside India, if they are taking some player outside India in that league, we are least concerned because in IPL, there’s no such player. (What you are asking about is the IPL, this doesn’t come in our domain. Our control is till IPL. What they are outside this league or which players they pick is not our concern. How can we interfere in that. It’s up to them. It’s up to the franchise team what they do outside India, if they are taking some player outside India in that league, we are least concerned because in IPL, there’s no such player)

You Might Be Interested In

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Indian media conglomerate Sun TV completed a full takeover of the franchise, formerly known as Northern Superchargers, last year. The group bought a 49 per cent stake from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the remaining 51 per cent from Yorkshire for around 100 million Pounds. Stakes in three other Hundred teams were also sold to investors who own IPL franchises.

Usman Tariq, the second Pakistan player to be sold in The Hundred auction:

Sunrisers, whose sister franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20, have never previously signed an active Pakistan player. The Leeds-based side won a bidding war with Trent Rockets to secure Abrar shortly before the lunch break.

The auction had drawn scrutiny over whether the four franchises owned by IPL investors would bid for Pakistan players amid reports of a possible ‘shadow-ban’, despite the eight teams committing to selections based on “performance, availability and the needs of each team”.

Abrar was the second Pakistan player sold in the auction after Usman Tariq, who was picked up by Birmingham Phoenix for 140,000 Pounds (US$187,000). Trent Rockets and Phoenix are co-owned by their host counties, Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire, respectively, along with American investor groups.

Pakistan players have featured for several global T20 teams owned or part-owned by IPL franchises, but no active Pakistan international has played in the IPL since 2008 due to the long-standing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 3:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: abrar-ahmedbccikavya maranRajeev ShuklaSunRisers LeedsThe Hundred

RELATED News

‘Bilkul Mat Aana’: Deepak Chahar Reveals Funny Cold Behaviour From MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals Star Kuldeep Yadav’s Fiance Vanshika Chadha Dances Adorably During Their Mehendi Function — Watch VIDEO

CSK in Legal Trouble as Kavya Maran Takes MS Dhoni’s Team to Court Ahead of IPL 2026

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers Star Luka Dončić Calls Off Engagement Amid Difficulties Spending Time with His Daughter

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head Record, Weather Forecast And Match Preview

LATEST NEWS

PM Narendra Modi To Headline NXT Summit 2026 Today: To Inaugurate Bharat Progress Report, Address Global Leaders From 40 Countries

Is Mukena Pink Video A Viral MMS Or Clickbait Trap? Think Twice Before Opening The Link, Or Else You Could Be In Serious Trouble- Check Shocking Details

NTA NCET 2026 Form Correction Begins at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET Check How to Make Corrections Here

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Buying Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction

‘Laapataa Ladies’ In Real Life? Newly-Wed Woman Flees From A Bus Stand After Sending Husband To Buy Pakoras In Uttar Pradesh, Cops Review CCTV Footage For Hints

Is Iran About To Surrender As War With US-Israel Escalates? Donald Trump Makes A Shocking Claim But Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Retaliation

Nothing Phone 4a Series Record Sales: Transparent Design, Powerful Processor And Triple Camera Setup, Check Day 1 Figures Here

Meet Rimpy Pilaannia the designer who turns Spaces into Stories

Is Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa A Minor? Fresh Row Erupts After Her Wedding With Muslim Man Farman Khan

NXT Summit 2026: Former NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Praises India’s Space Ambitions, Says ‘India Was Doing Orbital Mechanics Since Aryabhata’

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Buying Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Buying Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Buying Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction
BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Buying Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction
BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Buying Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction
BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence On Kavya Maran-Owned SunRisers Leeds Buying Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred Auction

QUICK LINKS