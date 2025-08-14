Bhaichung Bhutia vs AIFF, A Legendary Clash Sparks Football Reform Debate

The Indian footballer legend Bhaichung Bhutia recently expressed his sympathies to the newly appointed head coach to Indian men national football team Khalid Jamil, who came to his job when there was so much instability. And Bhutia expressed his sympathy when he declared, “I pity him (Jamil),” as due to the non availability of a good foreign coach, Jamil is now taking over where experienced international coaches such as Igor Stimac and Manolo Marquez struggled in working with the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Why is Bhaichung Bhutia furious?

According to Bhutia, the federation prefers an individual who will listen and who will do whatever the federation dictates to do. In a cutting remark, the legendary striker strongly blamed the leadership of AIFF especially its president Kalyan Chaubey accusing it of being vision less and having been engaged in consecutive scams. He insinuated that negligence with regard to finances such as default of payments and administration has severely hit Indian football.

Bhaichung’s take on ISL

Bhutia was referring to the confusion surrounding the Indian Super League (ISL), imbroglio and postponement of league starts affecting player fitness before major upcoming competitions by nations such as the CAFA Nations Cup Blue Tigers head coach Khalid Jamil who was the first Indian coach to assume national charge in 13 years since Bob Houghton as India would take part in CAFA Nations Cup later this month tough task with little time to prepare and an internal mess to clean up The fact that Bhutia has used such forthright language highlights not only that he is personally concerned at the plight of Jamil, but also a call to action of changes within the way Indian football is run.

