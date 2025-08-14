LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bhaichung Bhutia vs AIFF, A Legendary Clash Sparks Football Reform Debate

Bhaichung Bhutia vs AIFF, A Legendary Clash Sparks Football Reform Debate

Bhaichung Bhutia has raised his concerns regarding Khalid Jamil who has been employed in the Indian football team as the head coach, which would have assumed charge at the time when the Indian football system was undergoing a tremendous change.

Bhutia also expressed dissatisfaction about salary arrears, ISL scheduling blocks, and inadequate training prior to important games.
Bhutia also expressed dissatisfaction about salary arrears, ISL scheduling blocks, and inadequate training prior to important games.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 14, 2025 03:53:50 IST

The Indian footballer legend Bhaichung Bhutia recently expressed his sympathies to the newly appointed head coach to Indian men national football team Khalid Jamil, who came to his job when there was so much instability. And Bhutia expressed his sympathy when he declared, “I pity him (Jamil),” as due to the non availability of a good foreign coach, Jamil is now taking over where experienced international coaches such as Igor Stimac and Manolo Marquez struggled in working with the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Why is Bhaichung Bhutia furious?

According to Bhutia, the federation prefers an individual who will listen and who will do whatever the federation dictates to do. In a cutting remark, the legendary striker strongly blamed the leadership of AIFF especially its president Kalyan Chaubey accusing it of being vision less and having been engaged in consecutive scams. He insinuated that negligence with regard to finances such as default of payments and administration has severely hit Indian football. 

Bhaichung’s take on ISL 

Bhutia was referring to the confusion surrounding the Indian Super League (ISL), imbroglio and postponement of league starts affecting player fitness before major upcoming competitions by nations such as the CAFA Nations Cup Blue Tigers head coach Khalid Jamil who was the first Indian coach to assume national charge in 13 years since Bob Houghton as India would take part in CAFA Nations Cup later this month tough task with little time to prepare and an internal mess to clean up The fact that Bhutia has used such forthright language highlights not only that he is personally concerned at the plight of Jamil, but also a call to action of changes within the way Indian football is run.

Also Read: PSG Overcomes A 0–2 Deficit To Win The UEFA Super Cup 2025 On Penalties!

Tags: aiffBhaichung BhutiaIndian Football newsKhalid Jamil

RELATED News

Reality Check For Shayna Baszler, In WWE A Contract Means Nothing
India’s Ice Hockey Queens Win Bronze Against All Odds
NFL Players With Michael Phelps In The Pool, Talk About Cross Training!
Amazon Prime Flexes Streaming Muscle In NBA Broadcast Game
Lionel Messi Takes The Lead In The Golden Boot Drama As Facundo Callejo Closes In

LATEST NEWS

Hunter Biden Accused of Defaming Melania Trump—$1 Billion Lawsuit Filed!
White House Commands Federal Agents to Guard Washington DC Streets Every Minute
Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm To Stop UPI P2P Collect Requests From Oct 1- Here Is Everything You Need To Know
Ex-South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee to Face Questioning After Corruption Arrest
Breaking: Massive Police Response After Reports of Officers Shot in Gretna
Europe, Ukraine Urge Donald Trump Against Solo Ukraine Deal with Putin
Weather Alert: Schools in Lucknow and Across Uttar Pradesh Closed Due to Heavy Rain and Bad Weather
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 14, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1517 Here
Deadly Celebrations: 8-Year-Old Among Three Killed in Karachi’s Independence Day Gunfire
US Tariffs on Indian Goods: What Exporters Need To Know Before Deadline
Bhaichung Bhutia vs AIFF, A Legendary Clash Sparks Football Reform Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhaichung Bhutia vs AIFF, A Legendary Clash Sparks Football Reform Debate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhaichung Bhutia vs AIFF, A Legendary Clash Sparks Football Reform Debate
Bhaichung Bhutia vs AIFF, A Legendary Clash Sparks Football Reform Debate
Bhaichung Bhutia vs AIFF, A Legendary Clash Sparks Football Reform Debate
Bhaichung Bhutia vs AIFF, A Legendary Clash Sparks Football Reform Debate

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?