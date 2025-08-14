LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PSG Overcomes A 0–2 Deficit To Win The UEFA Super Cup 2025 On Penalties!

PSG Overcomes A 0–2 Deficit To Win The UEFA Super Cup 2025 On Penalties!

Tottenham led at halftime with two goals from Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, but Kang and Goncalo Ramos' goals in the closing minutes forced a penalty session.

The victory proved PSG's resilience and unity under Luis Enrique.
The victory proved PSG's resilience and unity under Luis Enrique.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 14, 2025 03:11:56 IST

On August 14th, 2025 during a titanic battle in the Stadio Friuli at Udine, Paris Saint Germain took the UEFA Super Cup away in spectacular form winning 4-3 on penalties after overcoming a two goal deficit that Spurs had opened up.

Quick match review

Tottenham were the holders of Europa League and they seized the command in the beginning. Micky van de Ven got on the scoreboard in the 39th, and one minute into the second half they made it 2-0 as Cristian Romero had his head on the end of a corner. Spurs were on course to win silverware however PSG gave it a kick later in the game. In the 85th minute, Kang almost evened the scores with a massive strike that was followed up with a stoppage time header by Goncalo Ramos forcing the game into penalties.

Spurs fell short even in the shoot out. Both Micky van de Ven and Mathys Tel failed in crucial spot kicks and PSG Nuno Mendes saved the day beating 10 man PSG in a historic victory. The majestic coming back marked PSG with perseverance, its direction under Luis Enrique and also psychological strength this was again borne by a great show by Lee and Ramos and brilliant goalkeeping.

Tottenham improved yet defeated

As Spurs licked their wounds, supporters and observers identified positives in their well organized set piece play, defensive rigor and improved displays under new boss Thomas Frank.
This theatric ending brings another major European crown in the growing PSG trophy cabinet after its triumphs in the Champions League and the home front in the season earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, Spurs are still relishing their Europa League success but now they have to rally in a matter of moments despite the painful loss being so close to victory. The Super Cup final brings a memory of late showdown and lessons on both sides.

Also Read: FC Goa’s Miracle Night, Two Goals That Rescued Indian Football

