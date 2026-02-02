Bharat Vs Balochistan After Pakistan Boycotts India T20 World Cup Match? Online Campaign Gains Traction As 200 Killed In Pak Army-BLA Clashes

As Pakistan’s cricket team boycotts its T20 World Cup league match against India scheduled for February 15, a social media post calling for a symbolic cricketing alignment between India and Balochistan has drawn attention online.

The post was shared on X by Mir Yar Baloch, a Baloch representative and freelance journalist, and suggested the idea of showcasing the flags of Bharat and Balochistan together during the upcoming World Cup matches.

“Brave patriots, are you ready to proudly hoist these two beautiful flags of Bharat and Balochistan together during the upcoming World Cup matches?” the post read.

The message, which quickly gained traction, was posted amid escalating violence and political unrest in Pakistan’s south-western Balochistan province.

A series of gun and bomb attacks launched by Baloch rebels has rattled the Balochistan province over the past several days.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for what it described as Operation Herof Phase II, stating that the operation ran for more than 40 hours across multiple districts. According to the group, the attacks resulted in the deaths of over 200 Pakistani Army, police, and Frontier Corps personnel in less than two days.

The BLA described the coordinated offensive, also referred to as “Herof” or “black storm,” as a large-scale operation targeting security forces across the province.

Pakistan Blames India; New Delhi Rejects Allegations On Balochistan

In the aftermath of the attacks, Pakistani armed forces continued search operations across Balochistan, hunting separatists behind the violence. Islamabad has attempted to link the attacks to India, an allegation that New Delhi has firmly rejected.

According to available figures, more than 190 people were killed within two days, including militants, civilians, and security personnel.

The chief minister of Balochistan province said that at least 31 civilians and 17 security personnel were killed during the attacks. He added that at least 145 attackers were also killed, a number that includes more than 40 militants whom security forces said were neutralised on Friday alone.

