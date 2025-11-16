LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Big Revelation By RR Owner: 'Emotionally Drained' Sanju Samson Asked To Leave Rajasthan Royals During IPL 2025

Big Revelation By RR Owner: ‘Emotionally Drained’ Sanju Samson Asked To Leave Rajasthan Royals During IPL 2025

RR owner Manoj Badale revealed that Sanju Samson felt emotionally drained during IPL 2025 and asked to leave the franchise. Samson, after 14 years with RR, has been traded to CSK for IPL 2026 in one of the league’s biggest player moves.

RR owner reveals the star batter asked to leave during IPL 2025. (Photo: IG/Sanju Samson)
RR owner reveals the star batter asked to leave during IPL 2025. (Photo: IG/Sanju Samson)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 16, 2025 10:14:54 IST

Big Revelation By RR Owner: ‘Emotionally Drained’ Sanju Samson Asked To Leave Rajasthan Royals During IPL 2025

In a major revelation that has stunned IPL fans, Rajasthan Royals (RR) owner Manoj Badale has confirmed that former captain Sanju Samson personally requested to leave the franchise midway through the IPL 2025 season, citing emotional exhaustion and a desire for a fresh chapter.

Samson, who has now been traded to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL 2026 season, reportedly conveyed his decision after RR’s narrow defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata. Speaking in a video released on the franchise’s YouTube channel, Badale said this was the first time in over a decade that Samson expressed the need to move on.

“Sanju was personally and emotionally drained. He cares deeply about RR, and this season took a lot out of him,” Badale revealed. “After giving 14 years to the franchise, he felt he needed a new chapter to refresh the end of his IPL journey.”

A Tough Season for Samson and RR

The 2025 season proved to be one of RR’s worst in 18 years. Samson missed several matches due to injury, managed only one half-century in nine innings, and struggled as captain as RR finished second last with just eight points. Badale admitted that the poor campaign weighed heavily on Samson.

The RR co-owner recalled that making Samson captain in 2021 was seen as a high-risk move, but the Kerala batter embraced the responsibility with full commitment.

“He’s an authentic man. If he says something, he means it,” Badale said. “Sanju has been an extraordinary servant of the franchise—not just through his batting but through everything he put into leadership.”

End of an Era at Rajasthan Royals

Across 11 seasons with RR (excluding the franchise ban years), Samson amassed 4,027 runs, led the team to the IPL 2022 final after 14 years, and delivered a career-best 531-run campaign in 2024. His longevity and consistency made him one of RR’s biggest icons.

However, the last three seasons brought mixed results: RR failed to qualify in 2023 and 2025 while finishing as semifinalists in 2024. Samson felt that a change was necessary for both his career and mental well-being.

Blockbuster Trade to CSK

Sanju Samson’s switch to CSK is considered one of the most high-profile trades in IPL history. He was traded for ₹18 crore, while RR acquired Ravindra Jadeja (₹14 crore) and Sam Curran (₹2.40 crore) in return. Samson’s arrival is expected to bolster CSK’s batting lineup, which struggled to maintain scoring momentum throughout the 2025 season.

With a massive fan following in Chennai, the 31-year-old is expected to receive overwhelming support as he dons the iconic yellow jersey in 2026.

RR’s Squad Overhaul

RR retained key players including Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archer, while releasing several names such as Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 10:14 AM IST
Tags: cskhome-hero-pos-11iplManoj Badalerajasthan royalssanju samson

QUICK LINKS