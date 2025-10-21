LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi Bollywood donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Blue Jays beat Mariners to advance to the World Series

Blue Jays beat Mariners to advance to the World Series

Blue Jays beat Mariners to advance to the World Series
Crude oil barrels with falling stock market chart indicating global oil price decline

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 10:56:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Blue Jays beat Mariners to advance to the World Series

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF GAME 7 OF THE MLB AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP BETWEEN TORONTO BLUE JAYS AND SEATTLE MARINERS COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW SHOWS: TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA (OCTOBER 20, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions before use) STORY: George Springer hit a decisive three-run home run in the seventh inning, propelling the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday (October 20) and securing their first World Series berth since 1993. Blue Jays will host Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in the Fall Classic. Springer's 23rd career postseason homer, and fourth of the current playoffs, lifted Toronto to a Game 7 win in the American League Championship Series. The Blue Jays, who previously won World Series titles in 1992 and 1993, remain undefeated in their championship appearances, joining the Miami Marlins as the only franchises with multiple appearances and no losses. Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh hit solo home runs for the Mariners, who were one game away from reaching their first-ever World Series. Seattle starter George Kirby allowed one run on four hits over four innings, while Bryan Woo replaced him in the fifth before Eduard Bazardo surrendered Springer's decisive blast in the seventh. Blue Jays utilized six pitchers in the game, with Kevin Gausman earning the win after pitching the seventh inning. Relievers Chris Bassitt and Jeff Hoffman combined for two perfect innings, with Hoffman striking out the side in the ninth for the save. Starter Shane Bieber allowed two runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays. Rodriguez's fourth postseason home run and Raleigh's fifth highlighted Seattle's scoring efforts, while Toronto answered with timely hitting from Daulton Varsho, who contributed an RBI single in the first inning. Springer's homer came off a 1-0 sinker from Bazardo, tying him for third place on the all-time postseason home run list with Kyle Schwarber. Toronto's lineup was bolstered by contributions from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, while relievers Seranthony Dominguez and Andres Gimenez played key roles in setting up the pivotal seventh inning. The Blue Jays now aim to reclaim the World Series trophy as they prepare for Friday's opener against the Dodgers. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 10:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Cristiano Ronaldo Skips Goa Trip, Team Arrives Without Him Ahead Of Al Nassr vs FC Goa Clash

When Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check Date And Time

India vs Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Showered With Chants As Team India Arrives At Adelaide

Mohammad Rizwan Sacked, Shaheen Afridi Steps Up As Pakistan’s New ODI Captain

De Minaur through in Vienna, Khachanov falls to Griekspoor

LATEST NEWS

Inspired by Thatcher, Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan's first female premier

Govardhan Puja 2025: From Delhi to Mumbai, Check City-Wise Timings and Ritual Schedule

Govardhan Puja 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

PM Modi’s Deepavali Message: Bharat Upholds Dharma, Avenge Of Injustice Marks Spirit Of Operation Sindoor

Analysis-China's consumer subsidy scheme needs a rethink

BRIEF-Squirrel Media To Buy 100% Of Grupo Green Shark

Inspired by Thatcher, Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan's first female premier

Thamma X Review: Rashmika Mandanna And Ayushmann Khurrana Light Up Screens With A Crowd-Pleasing, Perfect Diwali Entertainer!

Asian stocks soar as trade tensions, credit worries ease

Big Relief For Indians: Trump Government Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee, Exempts Students And Workers

Blue Jays beat Mariners to advance to the World Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blue Jays beat Mariners to advance to the World Series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blue Jays beat Mariners to advance to the World Series
Blue Jays beat Mariners to advance to the World Series
Blue Jays beat Mariners to advance to the World Series
Blue Jays beat Mariners to advance to the World Series
QUICK LINKS