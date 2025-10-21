Blue Jays beat Mariners to advance to the World Series

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF GAME 7 OF THE MLB AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP BETWEEN TORONTO BLUE JAYS AND SEATTLE MARINERS COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW SHOWS: TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA (OCTOBER 20, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions before use) STORY: George Springer hit a decisive three-run home run in the seventh inning, propelling the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday (October 20) and securing their first World Series berth since 1993. Blue Jays will host Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in the Fall Classic. Springer's 23rd career postseason homer, and fourth of the current playoffs, lifted Toronto to a Game 7 win in the American League Championship Series. The Blue Jays, who previously won World Series titles in 1992 and 1993, remain undefeated in their championship appearances, joining the Miami Marlins as the only franchises with multiple appearances and no losses. Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh hit solo home runs for the Mariners, who were one game away from reaching their first-ever World Series. Seattle starter George Kirby allowed one run on four hits over four innings, while Bryan Woo replaced him in the fifth before Eduard Bazardo surrendered Springer's decisive blast in the seventh. Blue Jays utilized six pitchers in the game, with Kevin Gausman earning the win after pitching the seventh inning. Relievers Chris Bassitt and Jeff Hoffman combined for two perfect innings, with Hoffman striking out the side in the ninth for the save. Starter Shane Bieber allowed two runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays. Rodriguez's fourth postseason home run and Raleigh's fifth highlighted Seattle's scoring efforts, while Toronto answered with timely hitting from Daulton Varsho, who contributed an RBI single in the first inning. Springer's homer came off a 1-0 sinker from Bazardo, tying him for third place on the all-time postseason home run list with Kyle Schwarber. Toronto's lineup was bolstered by contributions from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, while relievers Seranthony Dominguez and Andres Gimenez played key roles in setting up the pivotal seventh inning. The Blue Jays now aim to reclaim the World Series trophy as they prepare for Friday's opener against the Dodgers. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

