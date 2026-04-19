WrestleMania 42, Cody Rhodes Injury News: WWE Champion Takes Significant Damage To Eye After Bloodied Contest With Randy Orton | Video

WrestleMania 42, Cody Rhodes Injury News: WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes’ injury emerged as the main topic of discussion following a tumultuous main event that concluded WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on Saturday. Rhodes entered as the defending champion and exited still possessing the title; yet he never got the chance to celebrate his win. What transpired instead was a moment that diverted fans’ attention from the outcome and highlighted his state.

Within Allegiant Stadium, the match was among the major attractions. Competitor Randy Orton challenged Rhodes fiercely, and external interference heightened the tensions between the two. As the match came to an end, the champion was left bruised, rattled, and requiring medical assistance.

WWE shared an update on Cody Rhodes’ injury condition:

WWE quickly responded to the concerns raised. Soon after the event, the organization posted an update online, saying, “The medical team is attending to @codyrhodes’ left eye following that intense main event! 😬” This short note verified what numerous observers had already witnessed. Rhodes sustained considerable injury, especially near his eye, which looked puffy and almost closed.

Footage from backstage revealed doctors assisting him as he exited on his own strength. Post-show panel reports indicated that he would undergo concussion protocol for the upcoming days, a routine safety measure following a match of such intensity. The image itself conveyed much of the narrative. There were cuts, swelling, and exhaustion present, yet the champion would not give in.

Cody Rhodes wins against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42:

The match unfolded in chaos even before the first bell rang. Pat McAfee caught the American Nightmare off guard with a microphone, causing chaos right from the beginning. Rhodes acted swiftly, finishing him off with a Cross Rhodes before the situation could worsen.

Orton demonstrated signs of an ongoing back problem, frequently taking breaks to recuperate, yet he still managed to land some hits. Orton surprisingly attacked McAfee later in the match, delivering an RKO.

Rhodes seized the opportunity, executing Cross Rhodes to achieve the pin and maintain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Randy Orton tricks Cody Rhodes after the WrestleMania 42 match:





Orton, angry and still a threat, struck Rhodes from behind using the championship belt. Next arrived the punt kick. It struck perfectly, leaving Rhodes on the ground and wounded as the show came to a close.

Also Read: Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I Captain Amid Ongoing Form Concerns?