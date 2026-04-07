Breaking: Karachi Kings’ Skipper David Warner Arrested for Drunk Driving in Sydney; PSL 2026 Return In Doubt

PSL 2026: In a major setback to Pakistan Super League’s franchise Karachi Kings, Australian cricketer David Warner, who serves as captain for the side, has been arrested in Sydney for drunk driving, a report in news.com.au stated on Tuesday. Notably, Warner was under the influence of alcohol as he failed a breath test on Sunday night in Maroubra, Sydney. It is also worth noting that Warner was found twice the limit before getting arrested, the report added.

As per a statement by news.com.au, the officers from NSW Police approached Warner and asked him to get tested after the cricketer stopped and parked his vehicle before reaching the testing site.

The statement further added that the 39-year-old was arrested and then taken to Maroubra Police Station after a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.

“About 5:30 pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra. A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park,” the statement read.

“Officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver, a 39-year-old man, to roadside testing, which returned a positive result,” the statement added.

Warner, who was appointed captain of Karachi Kings this year, was set to return to Pakistan for the next phase of PSL 2026, which is set to begin on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Karachi. However, with this case in effect, Warner has to testify in front of the court before leaving the country, the report stated.

The absence of Warner will definitely affect Karachi Kings, as the captain was expected to join the side by April 9th. So far, no official statement has been issued by the franchise so far.

David Warner’s Retirement From International Cricket:

The Australian legend Warner retired from international cricket on June 24, 2024, following Australia’s exit from the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The former Australian opener made his final international appearance against India in the Super 8 stage during the T20 World Cup 2024. This followed his earlier retirement from Test cricket in January 2024 and ODI cricket immediately after the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup

(with agencies inputs)

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