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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar’s Waterboy Duties For Lucknow Super Giants Go Viral — Fans Praise His Humility And ‘Team-First’ Attitude

IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar’s Waterboy Duties For Lucknow Super Giants Go Viral — Fans Praise His Humility And ‘Team-First’ Attitude

IPL 2026: A video of Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's son, performing waterboy duties for Lucknow Super Giants during their match against SRH has gone viral on social media, earning praise for his humility. Part of the LSG squad this season, the young all-rounder has been lauded by fans for his “team-first” attitude.

Arjun Tendulkar (X)
Arjun Tendulkar (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 7, 2026 16:07:22 IST

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IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar’s Waterboy Duties For Lucknow Super Giants Go Viral — Fans Praise His Humility And ‘Team-First’ Attitude

Lucknow Super Giants’ pacer Arjun Tendulkar’s every action is followed and reported upon purely because of the curiosity around him being the son of the great Sachin Tendulkar. Arjun, who spent five years with the Mumbai Indians, was traded to LSG ahead of the IPL auction, which took place last year. The Rishabh Pant-led side has played two games so far but the 26-year-old is yet to make his debut for the franchise.

In a recent video that went viral on social media, the left-arm pacer was seen performing his water-boy duties on the sidelines of the SRH vs LSG match on Sunday. The video was recorded from the stands as fans kept calling Arjun’s name as he kept walking on the boundary. Check out the video here:





Another video of Arjun went viral recently, where he was executing Yorkers to keep the established batters such as Rishabh Pant in check. Check out the video here: 



Arjun Tendulkar’s Stats:

The 26-year-old has a comparatively short Indian Premier League (IPL) career with five matches under his belt. In those matches, he has three scalps, as all his wickets came for MI, as he made his debut for them in the 2023 season.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Marriage

Last month, Arjun tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, who hails from a prominent family background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group, and has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun’s sister Sara, for several years.

Currently representing Goa in domestic cricket after making his Mumbai debut in 2021, Arjun continues to build his professional career while stepping into a new chapter of his personal life with Thursday’s wedding celebrations attended by some of the biggest names in Indian cricket. 

(with agencies’ inputs)

Also Read: RR vs MI Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Barsapara Cricket Stadium? Sandeep Sharma vs Rohit Sharma Headline Key Battles

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Tags: Arjun TendulkarIPL 2026MIsachin tendulkarSRH

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IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar’s Waterboy Duties For Lucknow Super Giants Go Viral — Fans Praise His Humility And ‘Team-First’ Attitude

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IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar’s Waterboy Duties For Lucknow Super Giants Go Viral — Fans Praise His Humility And ‘Team-First’ Attitude

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IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar’s Waterboy Duties For Lucknow Super Giants Go Viral — Fans Praise His Humility And ‘Team-First’ Attitude
IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar’s Waterboy Duties For Lucknow Super Giants Go Viral — Fans Praise His Humility And ‘Team-First’ Attitude
IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar’s Waterboy Duties For Lucknow Super Giants Go Viral — Fans Praise His Humility And ‘Team-First’ Attitude
IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar’s Waterboy Duties For Lucknow Super Giants Go Viral — Fans Praise His Humility And ‘Team-First’ Attitude

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