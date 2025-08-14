LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Brock Lesnar Returns To The Ring! Confirmed Dates For Double SmackDown!

Brock Lesnar Returns To The Ring! Confirmed Dates For Double SmackDown!

Following his assault on John Cena at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar will make his first television appearances on WWE SmackDown on September 12 in Norfolk and September 19 in Toledo.

Vince McMahon was the subject of a legal dispute during this two year absence, but Lesnar was not a party to the lawsuit.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 14, 2025 03:28:00 IST

WWE has announced that the long-awaited comeback to Friday Night SmackDown by Brock Lesnar, the Beast Incarnate, is already a reality, with the wrestler scheduled to be shown in the TV program on September 12 in Norfolk, Virginia, and September 19 in Toledo, Ohio, these will be the first television appearances of Brock Lesnar since he returned to the ring last month in the dramatic event of the SummerSlam, where he already attacked John Cena.

Is this a farewell match?

The announcement is considered to be the preliminary to the big encounter, which is expected to be Lesnar against John Cena at a Premium Live Event date on September 20, when All Out of AEW will be taking place simultaneously. This is in accordance to the aggressive approach taken by WWE in enhancing ratings and supporting the retirement story of Cena.

The comeback of Lesnar to the major storyline is following a two year absence occasioned by his relationship to a legal issue involving Vince McMahon. In spite of the fact that the lawsuit did not mention him, his resurrection caused controversy over marketing vs ethics. WWE did decide to go with it though, hoping the Lesnar magic would serve to put the finishing touches on Cena.
The step is effective as well considering the tremendous marketability of Lesnar. He is still one of the most highly paid talents in WWE, despite not having wrestled in several years, he still creates a lot of buzz owing to his limited amount of screen time.

AEW stands a chance infront this match?

The SmackDown bookings set the stage to turn up the intensity on what is likely a very juicy feud and, in the process, hopefully send Cena off on a high note, and further fuel the WWE vs AEW war over who is world wrestling supreme. Fans cannot wait to see what transpires in the weeks to September 20 on how the plot will emerge.

Tags: Brock Lesnar, Brock Lesnar Return, WWE, wwe news

