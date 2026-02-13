Brock Lesnar WWE Return Rumours Heat Up Ahead of Monday Night RAW in Atlanta

Brock Lesnar has long been one of WWE’s biggest attractions. The Beast Incarnate made his return in 2026 during the Men’s Royal Rumble match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, instantly reminding the world of his dominance. Shortly after, WWE announced via X that Lesnar will appear on RAW on the February 23 episode, sparking widespread speculation about his next move.

Here are five possible reasons behind his comeback:

1. Issue a WrestleMania 42 Challenge

Lesnar’s RAW appearance could signal plans for WrestleMania 42. He might lay down an open challenge for The Show of Shows, creating a massive opportunity for a rising superstar to step up on the grandest stage.

2. Confront Oba Femi

A tense face-off between Lesnar and Oba Femi during the 2026 Royal Rumble teased a potential powerhouse showdown. WWE may capitalize on that moment by building toward a blockbuster clash at WrestleMania.

3. Align with The Vision

Lesnar has strong ties to Paul Heyman and his faction, The Vision. With the group reportedly dealing with a mysterious masked threat, Lesnar could return as Heyman’s ultimate enforcer heading into WrestleMania season.

4. Elevate a Young Star

WWE could use Lesnar’s star power to elevate emerging talent. A feud with names like Dominik Mysterio or other rising competitors would instantly boost their credibility heading toward WrestleMania 42.

5. Enter the Elimination Chamber

Lesnar may set his sights on the Elimination Chamber match, where the winner earns a title opportunity. With Drew McIntyre holding the Undisputed WWE Championship, Lesnar entering the structure could pave the way for another marquee WrestleMania main-event scenario in Las Vegas.

