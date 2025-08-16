Carlos Alcaraz Battles Heat And Andrey Rublev To Enter Cincinnati Semi-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz dug deep to overcome a gritty challenge from Andrey Rublev and advance to the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open, keeping hopes alive for a blockbuster final against top seed Jannik Sinner. Despite not playing at his best, the Spanish world No. 2 showed mental toughness to secure a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory in sweltering conditions.

He now prepares to face Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who eased past American Ben Shelton with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win.

Alcaraz Survives Heat and Rublev’s Comeback

The match tested Alcaraz both physically and mentally, with the 21-year-old battling “extreme conditions” and a determined Rublev fightback. After a strong first set where he broke serve twice, Alcaraz’s level dipped in the second as Rublev capitalized on errors to even the match. “I just stayed strong mentally and that’s what I’m most proud of,” Alcaraz said. “It was about accepting the moment, the third set, the tough battle… and I just love that.”

Even with 15 unforced errors in the final set and losing serve when trying to close out at 5-3, Alcaraz held firm to break back and seal victory.

Zverev Awaits as Sinner Looms

Up next for Alcaraz is a challenging clash with Zverev, who enters the semi-finals full of confidence after brushing aside Shelton in just over an hour. A win would likely set up a thrilling final showdown against Jannik Sinner, who was in ruthless form, dismantling Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-0, 6-2 in only 75 minutes.

Top Seeds Crash Out in Women’s Draw

In the women’s tournament, there was drama too, with both top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff exiting early. Meanwhile, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised into the semi-finals, maintaining her strong run with another dominant performance.

