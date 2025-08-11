Carlos Alcaraz’s Return Or Revival, Did Cincinnati Reveal A Chink In His Armor?

Carlos Alcaraz started his dream Cincinnati Open journey by beating Damir Dzumhur in three sets of hard fought match 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, which once again lived to its boke of being the match that tested nerves and adaptability. Resurrected after a last gasp Wimbledon final defeat, the Spaniard missing Toronto, encountered the Bosnian pro with a head start on court hard court play since March.

Quick match recap

Alcaraz ran out of the blocks scoundering Dzumhur with his excellent groundstrokes to start the first set by a massive margin of 28 minutes. That all changed in the second set. His rhythm was broken by a wave of 44 unforced errors which Dzumhur rammed home with tremendous net play making the match a shocking second set rout.

In the match tiebreak, Alcaraz found his mental and tactical concentration. He rallied back, served back one game of importance and won the match in 1 hour and 41 minutes of play. Looking back on the game, he simply termed the experience as a rollercoaster and since it took an advantageous end, he said he had a “big sigh of relief.”

What comes next?

It was the first step back to form on hard courts by Alcaraz, and it added to a Masters 1000 win streak of 12 matches. He is slated to go in the next round against either Tallon Griekspoor or Hamad Medjedovic.

In the meantime, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner made the task look immensely easy, winning his opener in only 59 minutes a world away compared to the epic comeback Alcaraz posted. Cincinnati has provided alcaraz with worthwhile ranking points and strength as he heads into the US open with hopes of reclaiming the top policy by the end of the year.

