Catch Of The Summer? Will Jacks Pulls Off A Screamer To Send Steve Smith Packing

England’s Will Jacks held on to a stunning catch to dismiss Australia’s Stand-in captain Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test in Brisbane. Pacer Brydon Carse bowled a short one to Smith who try to pull it away but played the ball in the air. Jacks who was stationed around the short fine leg region ran to his ride and grabbed a one-handed catch to send Smith back in the hut for 61.

The right-handed batter was the fifth wicket to go down for Australia. The Australian batters have been getting good starts but haven’t been able to convert them into a big score. Apart from Smith, Jake Weatherald (72), Marnus Labuschagne (61) have notched up individual half-centuries while Cameron Green scored 45.

Will Jacks takes an absolute screamer to dismiss Steve Smith

Earlier, England posted 334 in the first innings after riding on Joe Root’s record-breaking ton. Root scored 138 for his side. This is his first-ever Test century on Australian soil. Apart from him Zak Crawley (76) and Jofra Archer (38) also made valuable contributions.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he scalped a six-wicket haul. The left-handed pacer scalped a 10-wicket haul in the first Test as well.