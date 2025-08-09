LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025: Cricketers and Their Cherished Sibling Bonds

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025: Cricketers and Their Cherished Sibling Bonds

On Raksha Bandhan 2025, Indian cricketers celebrated the festival with their sisters, highlighting strong sibling bonds. From Sachin and Savita Tendulkar to Virat and Bhavna Kohli, these stars shared heartfelt moments, reminding us of the beauty of this tradition.

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025: Cricketers and Their Cherished Sibling Bonds

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 9, 2025 20:55:22 IST

Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on August 9 this year, is a beautiful Indian festival that honours the timeless bond between brothers and sisters. Rooted in tradition and emotion, the day sees sisters tying a sacred rakhi on their brothers’ wrists, symbolizing love, trust, and protection. In return, brothers promise to protect their sisters and often surprise them with thoughtful gifts. Cricketers, too, cherish this special occasion.

Sachin Tendulkar has always spoken fondly of his sister Savita, who played a key role in his early cricketing journey.

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025: Cricketers and Their Cherished Sibling Bonds

His children, Sara and Arjun Tendulkar, also share a close sibling bond often seen on social media.

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025: Cricketers and Their Cherished Sibling Bonds

Virat Kohli shares a strong connection with his sister Bhavna Kohli, who has been his constant support since childhood. 

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025: Cricketers and Their Cherished Sibling Bonds

Rishabh Pant and his sister Sakshi Pant often post heartfelt Rakhi messages, showing their deep sibling bond.

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025: Cricketers and Their Cherished Sibling Bonds

Deepak Chahar and his sister Malti Chahar, who is also an actress, are known for their fun-loving relationship.

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025: Cricketers and Their Cherished Sibling Bonds

These cricket stars remind us that no matter how famous you are, sibling love remains special.

Tags: raksha bandhanraksha bandhan 2025

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025: Cricketers and Their Cherished Sibling Bonds

