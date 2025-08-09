Celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025: Cricketers and Their Cherished Sibling Bonds

Raksha Bandhan, celebrated on August 9 this year, is a beautiful Indian festival that honours the timeless bond between brothers and sisters. Rooted in tradition and emotion, the day sees sisters tying a sacred rakhi on their brothers’ wrists, symbolizing love, trust, and protection. In return, brothers promise to protect their sisters and often surprise them with thoughtful gifts. Cricketers, too, cherish this special occasion.

Sachin Tendulkar has always spoken fondly of his sister Savita, who played a key role in his early cricketing journey.

His children, Sara and Arjun Tendulkar, also share a close sibling bond often seen on social media.

Virat Kohli shares a strong connection with his sister Bhavna Kohli, who has been his constant support since childhood.

Rishabh Pant and his sister Sakshi Pant often post heartfelt Rakhi messages, showing their deep sibling bond.

Deepak Chahar and his sister Malti Chahar, who is also an actress, are known for their fun-loving relationship.

These cricket stars remind us that no matter how famous you are, sibling love remains special.

Also Read: US Open 2025: Star-Studded Line-Up, Fresh Format and All You Need to Know