Home > Sports > Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, Fans Demand Refund As Lionel Messi Leaves Early

The Kolkata leg of Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour descended into chaos as the football star left Salt Lake Stadium early, angering fans who paid high ticket prices. Spectators threw bottles and chairs, vandalized property, and demanded refunds, complaining that VIPs and politicians blocked their view. Earlier, Messi had virtually inaugurated a 70-foot statue honoring his 2022 World Cup win.

Chaos erupts at Salt Lake Stadium as Messi leaves early from the stadium.(Image: ANI)
Chaos erupts at Salt Lake Stadium as Messi leaves early from the stadium.(Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 13, 2025 15:10:35 IST

The Kolkata leg of Lionel Messi’s much-awaited GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday, as the Argentine superstar left much earlier than expected. Fans were left disappointed when he left the Salt Lake Stadium and started throwing water bottles from the stands.

Spectators who paid a pretty penny to catch a glimpse of Messi reacted angrily and threw chairs from the stands upon realizing that the footballing icon is leaving the stadium. Several sections of fans entered the ground, vandalizing the tent and the goalpost.

According to ANI, one of the angry fans bashed the event, called it a scam, and demanded their “money back.” One of the fans said, “Seeing the utter chaos, the management, and the authorities, it was absolutely rubbish. All the people you see here love football. We all wanted to see Messi, but it was a total scam. We want our money back… The management was so bad. It is a black day for Kolkata. Kolkata is known for football, and we love football, and we love Argentina, but this experience is absolutely a scam. The ministers were there with their children, and the other people could not see anything… We are very hurt.”

Celebrities and Politicians ruined the event

Messi was surrounded by VIPs, and many fans could not even see from the stands. Fans speaking to ANI said, “Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn’t see anything. He didn’t take a single kick or a single penalty. He came for 10 minutes and left. So much money, emotions, and time wasted. We couldn’t see anything.” 

The spectators were left utterly disappointed by the management, and people paid hefty amounts of money to see him “It is very disappointing that after paying such a hefty amount. They had 50 people around him, and we could not even get a glimpse of him for once… He just waved a couple of times, and that’s it.” Another Messi fan said, “We have given so much money for this event, and the most important thing is that Messi has come for this event and what message we have given to him… The sports minister is clicking a picture with Messi, and everyone is trying to manage the people… I don’t know about Shah Rukh Khan, whether he came or not… It is very shameful for the event management and the government as well.”

The ticket prices for the event started at Rs. 5000, and some tickets went as high as Rs. 15,000, according to reports. Many people had come from far places to see their favorite football star, but their dream of seeing Messi turned to dust at seeing him swarmed by politicians, celebrities, and VIPs.  Messi had virtually inaugurated a 70-foot-tall statue of himself at Lake Town in Kolkata on Saturday that honored him for winning the 2022 World Cup, along with West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose, earlier in the day. 

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 3:09 PM IST
