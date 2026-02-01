LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir at what time budget will start pakistan Budget 2026 entertainment news chiranjeevi latest news asim munir at what time budget will start pakistan Budget 2026 entertainment news chiranjeevi latest news asim munir at what time budget will start pakistan Budget 2026 entertainment news chiranjeevi latest news asim munir at what time budget will start pakistan Budget 2026 entertainment news chiranjeevi latest news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir at what time budget will start pakistan Budget 2026 entertainment news chiranjeevi latest news asim munir at what time budget will start pakistan Budget 2026 entertainment news chiranjeevi latest news asim munir at what time budget will start pakistan Budget 2026 entertainment news chiranjeevi latest news asim munir at what time budget will start pakistan Budget 2026 entertainment news chiranjeevi latest news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > English Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham Match Descends Into Chaos After Todibo Chokes Joao Pedro In Ugly On-Field Fight | Watch Viral Video

English Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham Match Descends Into Chaos After Todibo Chokes Joao Pedro In Ugly On-Field Fight | Watch Viral Video

West Ham spent much of the first half looking like they were in control and they ran away 2-0 with Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville goals leaving Chelsea in shock and in need of time to react.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 1, 2026 09:35:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

English Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham Match Descends Into Chaos After Todibo Chokes Joao Pedro In Ugly On-Field Fight | Watch Viral Video

The match between West Ham United and Chelsea in the Premier League being held at Stamford Bridge provided as much drama as it did controversy as both matches concluded with a high adrenaline comeback by Chelsea with 3-2 and the ensuing ugly after match confrontation that dominated the headlines. The Blues however made an incredible comeback in the second half as a replacement Joao Pedro reduced the gap and an equaliser by Marc Cucurella put the sides on par, and a final replacement, Enzo Fernandez, scored an incredible stoppage-time goal to cap an incredible turnaround.

You Might Be Interested In

Watch The Viral Video Chelsea vs West Ham Match

Despite the fact that the outcome was an enormous lift to the Chelsea Premier League season, the headlines were composed of the disorganized events during the stoppage time. Following the late goal, emotions ran very high after the West Ham winger Adama Traore confronted Cucurella resulting in a heated exchange. This soon turned into a mass brawl in which players of both teams were seen, leading to a straight red card to West Ham defender Jean Clair Todibo who was seen grabbing Joao Pedro by the neck, which is generally viewed as violent behavior. Referee Anthony Taylor referred to VAR before dispatching Todibo and several of the other players were caught up in the melee but got away without disciplinary measures.



Chelsea vs West Ham Match

The event has caught the interest of a large number of people and is projected to lead to more penalties on the part of the Football Association and pundits and old officials have commented that such incidents damage the league image. Although the game was chaotic on the field, the win took Chelsea to the fourth place of the Premier League, whereas the loss and the disciplinary cloud over the future of Todibo left West Ham in the relegation battle.

Also Read: WWE Royal Rumble Match: Roman Reigns Wins Men’s Rumble Match, Secures Spot At WrestleMania 42

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 9:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: chelsea fc vs west ham standingschelsea vs west hamchelsea vs west ham viral videochelsea vs west ham watch viral video

RELATED News

‘Leaked 40 Early, Took Five-For Later’: Arshdeep Singh’s Stunning Comeback Seals Thumping Win For India In 5th T20I Vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan Explodes With Maiden T20I Century, 103 Off 43 Puts World Cup Rivals on Notice

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Battle Royal in India, Start Date, TV Telecast, Mobile App

Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media

Australian Open 2026 Final: Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka to Clinch Her Maiden AO Title

LATEST NEWS

English Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham Match Descends Into Chaos After Todibo Chokes Joao Pedro In Ugly On-Field Fight | Watch Viral Video

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji’s Cop Drama Stays Strong, Faces Border 2 Challenge Head On

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street on Alert, Markets Open Cautiously Ahead of Union Budget 2026 Amid Pre-Budget Caution and Global Cues

Asim Munir’s Worst Nightmare: 84 Pakistan Army Personnel Killed By Balochistan Militants, Army Retreats As 48 Targets Across 14 Cities Hit Under ‘Operation Herof’

Union Budget Speech Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2026 Address Today Live TV, Mobile App Online

No ‘Islamic Alliance’ For Pakistan: Turkey Flatly Rejects Saudi-Pak Defence Pact, Big Snub to Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif As Religious Brotherhood Pitch Falls Flat

Union Budget 2026: Is The Stock Market Open Today? Dalal Street Breaks It’s Sunday Holiday Record

Tax Cuts In Union Budget 2026? Here’s What Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce For Salaried Taxpayers

‘Homeland Or Death’: Cuba Erupts After Trump Orders Tariffs On Oil Supplying Countries — Is US ‘Strangling’ Havana Economically?

Trump Orders DHS To Stay Out Of Protests In Democratic Led Cities: ‘Under No Circumstances Are We Going In’ — Is the Federal Government Abandoning Local Streets?

English Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham Match Descends Into Chaos After Todibo Chokes Joao Pedro In Ugly On-Field Fight | Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

English Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham Match Descends Into Chaos After Todibo Chokes Joao Pedro In Ugly On-Field Fight | Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

English Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham Match Descends Into Chaos After Todibo Chokes Joao Pedro In Ugly On-Field Fight | Watch Viral Video
English Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham Match Descends Into Chaos After Todibo Chokes Joao Pedro In Ugly On-Field Fight | Watch Viral Video
English Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham Match Descends Into Chaos After Todibo Chokes Joao Pedro In Ugly On-Field Fight | Watch Viral Video
English Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham Match Descends Into Chaos After Todibo Chokes Joao Pedro In Ugly On-Field Fight | Watch Viral Video

QUICK LINKS