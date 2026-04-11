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Home > Sports News > Chennai Weather Forecast Now CSK vs DC: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk)? Check Updated Weather Report 11 April 2026 | IPL Match Today

Chennai Weather Forecast Now CSK vs DC: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk)? Check Updated Weather Report 11 April 2026 | IPL Match Today

CSK vs DC IPL 2026: Weather update from Chennai suggests a rain-free match at Chepauk despite city-wide alerts, as struggling Chennai Super Kings aim for their first win against in-form Delhi Capitals. Check the current weather report for the IPL 2026 Match 18 here

Chennai Weather Forecast Now RCB vs RR: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today's Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk)? Check Updated Weather Report 11 April 2026 | IPL Match Today (Pic Credits: X)
Chennai Weather Forecast Now RCB vs RR: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today's Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk)? Check Updated Weather Report 11 April 2026 | IPL Match Today (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Published: April 11, 2026 18:58:07 IST

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Chennai Weather Forecast Now CSK vs DC: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk)? Check Updated Weather Report 11 April 2026 | IPL Match Today

Weather has started playing its part in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, right in the middle of India’s unpredictable spring, a time when heat, rain, and even a slight chill can appear all in a single day. But for cricket fans, there’s one thing they don’t want interfering with the game, rain. Today (April 11, Saturday) in Chennai, the Chennai Super Kings, still searching for their first win of the season, will take on Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. As per the current weather updates, the match is expected to go ahead without any rain interruptions, although the heat remains a major concern.

Chennai Weather Today During CSK vs DC IPL Match at MA Chidambaram

According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature at the time of writing is around 33°C. While there is a 66% chance of rain across the city during the day, the cloud pattern above the Chepauk stadium suggests that rainfall is unlikely during match hours.