CM Punk is getting ready to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at SummerSlam. But before that, he thought about his last big chance to win a world title.

Last month, Punk fought John Cena for the WWE Championship at Night of Champions. It was a tough fight, but Punk didn’t win. Seth Rollins got involved during the match and changed how things ended.

Fans Enjoyed the Throwback Feel and Role Changes

Some fans were hoping for a different ending, but many liked the match because it brought back memories. Cena copied Punk’s famous pipebomb promo, and Punk took on a new character called “Dr. of Punkanomics.” It was fun to see them switch roles and try something different.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a pretty long career filled with a lot of great moments. I think that’s just another one,” Punk said during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Punk Is Thankful Even Without the Win

Even though Punk didn’t get the WWE Championship, he said it was an honor to be part of Cena’s last matches. Being on such a big stage with a wrestling legend meant a lot to him.

“I’m turning very, very soft in my old age, so I am always just overflowing with gratitude. That moment was absolutely no different. I don’t think anybody expected that. It was a little bit different. It was fun. Obviously, I think we’re in the business of creating moments,” Punk said.

Looking Forward to SummerSlam and More

Now, Punk is excited about his next match at SummerSlam. After many years, he still feels lucky to perform and make fans happy.

“So again, super grateful I still can do that and contribute at this level,” he said. Punk is happy to keep doing what he loves and to keep making big moments.

CM Punk Opens Up About Emotional Final Match with John Cena: ‘I’m Turning Very, Very Soft in My Old Age’

Triple H’s Role in Punk’s Return Script Shift

Punk had been out of WWE for nearly ten years following a dramatic exit. But after clear-the-air talks with Triple H, he rejoined the company for another run. While their earlier feud was tense, Punk said the friction stemmed from miscommunication, and Triple H admitted Punk had always seen him as an adversary.

Things seemed to ease by the time of his return, although their interactions still carried sparks of their past tension. Punk said, “The following week, he’s got a match with Dom and they go over on their time and it drastically cuts my promo time. I’m just laughing about it, thinking whatever I don’t get to say this week, I’ll say next week.”

“I have a piece of paper in my hand with everything I was supposed to say and I keep looking at it. Then Triple H comes over and goes, ‘What are you doing man, you’re freaking everybody out?’”

