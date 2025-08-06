LIVE TV
Home > Sports > CM Punk Takes A Swipe At Roman Reigns After WWE Raw Beatdown: ‘At Least I Still Have My Shoes’

CM Punk didn’t hold back after Raw, taking a cheeky shot at Roman Reigns. While both stars were left beaten by Seth Rollins’ new faction, Punk joked on Instagram, “at least I still have my shoes,” after Reigns had his sneakers stolen by Bronson Reed during the chaos.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 6, 2025 09:46:32 IST

CM Punk made sure to get the last word after a chaotic night on WWE Raw. He may have lost his title, but he didn’t lose his shoes, unlike Roman Reigns.

CM Punk Frustrated After Raw Fallout

Monday night’s Raw followed the historic two-night SummerSlam event. Seth Rollins pulled off a surprise Money in the Bank cash-in on CM Punk, taking the World Heavyweight Championship from him.

CM Punk was clearly upset about how things played out, and that frustration boiled over during the show. When Rollins defended his new title against LA Knight, Punk jumped in and caused a disqualification.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns Both Attacked by Rollins’ Group

Right after that, Rollins’ new faction, now called “The Vision”, took control of the ring. They attacked Punk and Knight, leaving both men down. But it didn’t end there.

Roman Reigns also ran in to go after Rollins and his group, but he ended up facing the same fate. He got beat up by them just like Punk did.

And in the middle of all this, something strange happened with Reigns. He came in the ring wearing his shoes, but left barefoot. Bronson Reed, now called “The Tribal Thief” by Paul Heyman, added another pair to his growing collection.

CM Punk Trolls Reigns Over the Missing Shoes

After the show, CM Punk used Instagram to take a playful jab at Roman Reigns. He posted a photo with the caption, “at least I still have my shoes.”

It was clearly meant as a light-hearted dig, but it also showed Punk’s personality, even after losing, he still finds ways to get people talking. He now looks to find a way back into the title picture after being caught off guard at SummerSlam.

CM Punk and Reigns May Be Forced to Work Together

Even though Punk and Reigns both dislike Rollins, it’s obvious they don’t like each other either. But WWE might still put them on the same team soon.

A possible six-man tag team match has been teased. Punk, Reigns, and LA Knight could face Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed either on Raw or at Clash in Paris on August 31.

There’s also tension building between Punk and Knight. Punk’s interference cost Knight his chance at winning the world title. That may lead to a one-on-one match between the two in the near future.

Roman Reigns Set to Focus on His Movie Role

As for Roman Reigns, he might take a step back from WWE soon. Reports say he will be filming his part in the upcoming “Street Fight” movie in September.

That means Reigns may not be involved in many WWE storylines until later in the year. However, he is already being advertised for Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 in San Diego.

ALSO READ: MJF Reveals Bad Bunny’s Shocking Pro Wrestling Fandom: ‘This Is Wild’

