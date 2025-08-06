MJF Reveals Bad Bunny’s Shocking Pro Wrestling Fandom: ‘This Is Wild’

The new Netflix movie Happy Gilmore 2 came out on 25th July 2025. It has big actors like Adam Sandler and also wrestling stars like MJF, Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, and famous singer Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio.

Bad Bunny is big fan of pro wrestling

MJF, who is ex AEW World Champion, talked to Liam Crowley on Coffee Chats with Screen Rant. He said that while shooting the movie, he and Bad Bunny used to talk about wrestling a lot. They both are very much into wrestling and shared many chats on that.

MJF said, “Me and Bad Bunny, we just shot the s*** about wrestling every day. He’s the coolest dude ever. Super down to earth. Super awesome.” He said Bad Bunny is not just a music star but also a big-time fan of wrestling and really knows the sport.

MJF liked how Bad Bunny was talking about wrestling in very deep way. He said Bunny knows lot of things about matches and speaks like he’s studying it proper. That surprised MJF a lot.

Bad Bunny knew MJF’s matches also

MJF said, “Yeah, and I’ve seen his. He loves wrestling. He was telling me s*** about my matches in great detail. I’m like, ‘This is wild.’” Max was shocked that Bunny knew his matches so well and was speaking about it like a real fan or wrestler would.

Not many people from music or film world talk like that about wrestling. But Bad Bunny showed he really watches and respects it. MJF liked that they both could connect because of this love for wrestling.

Bad Bunny says WWE matches hurt a lot

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny was also on Hot Ones show. He spoke about wrestling in WWE and said it was not easy. He remembered one spot when Damian Priest hit him with a kendo stick. That was very painful moment for him in wrestling.

He said as a kid he thought kendo sticks are “just little wooden sticks” so they don’t hurt much. But in WWE, he found out how bad it hurts. Still, he said he enjoyed being in WWE and said it was tough but fun experience.

Fans and wrestlers respect Bad Bunny in WWE

In that same interview, host Sean Evans told him he thinks Bad Bunny is the best WWE celebrity wrestler. Bad Bunny replied, “That is a fact.” He believes he did really good job in WWE and worked hard for it, not just came for one-time thing.

Bad Bunny did three matches in WWE till now. First, at WrestleMania 37 with Damian Priest against The Miz and Morrison. Second was 2022 Royal Rumble. Third was a big street fight with Priest again at Backlash 2023 in San Juan.

Even though he wrestled only three times, people loved how serious he was about wrestling. Fans and wrestlers both respect Bad Bunny for learning and doing real effort in the ring. Not every celebrity takes wrestling that seriously, but he really did.

ALSO READ: John Cena Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025