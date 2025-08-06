John Cena Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025, and his actions clearly pointed towards one final showdown with John Cena.

Just minutes after Cody Rhodes beat Cena in a Street Fight to reclaim the WWE Championship, Lesnar stormed the ring at MetLife Stadium and changed the night’s story completely.

Brock Lesnar Returns and Attacks John Cena

As soon as Lesnar entered, it was obvious he wasn’t there just to celebrate. Without wasting time, he hit Cena with a brutal F-5 in front of a stunned crowd.

Thousands inside the stadium couldn’t believe what they saw. The moment left everyone shocked and wondering what Lesnar really wanted.

His return has sparked rumors that he’s chasing one more match before Cena retires.

John Cena Gives His First Reaction After SummerSlam

John Cena is scheduled to talk more about the incident this Friday on SmackDown. But before that, he already shared his first thoughts in a short interview with street journalist Adam Glyn.

Cena didn’t say much, but he made it clear that he’s ready to roll with whatever WWE plans next.

“I’ve been saying the same thing for 25 years. They deal ’em, I play ’em. You know, I’m just really excited. We got like 12 of these things left. I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows where we’re closing our book.”

WWE Retirement Tour Still On Track for John Cena

Even with Lesnar’s shocking return, Cena seems committed to finishing his retirement tour the way it was planned. WWE’s Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is reportedly working closely with Cena to make this farewell run special.

“Just because I close my book in December, that doesn’t mean the WWE closes its books. They got to continue their programming going forward. So they’re just trying to make the most exciting show for the fans. A dozen of them I got left. They deal ‘em, I play ‘em.” John Cena said to Adam’s Apple.

Cena Stays Quiet on Cody Rhodes Conversation

Cena was also asked about what he whispered to Cody Rhodes after their Street Fight at SummerSlam.

But Cena didn’t give any hint. He simply replied that if the world ever hears what was said, it won’t be coming from him.

The WWE Universe now waits for Friday Night SmackDown to hear what Cena says next.

