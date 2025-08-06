LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news china donald trump ndrf Bansuri Swaraj latest US news France news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > John Cena Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025

John Cena Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Brock Lesnar shocked everyone by coming back at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Just after Cody Rhodes beat John Cena in a Street Fight, Lesnar came to the ring and hit Cena with an F-5. Fans were left stunned. Later, Cena reacted by saying, "They deal ’em, I play ’em."

John Cena Breaks Silence on Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Image Credit - X)
John Cena Breaks Silence on Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 6, 2025 09:13:27 IST

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025, and his actions clearly pointed towards one final showdown with John Cena.

Just minutes after Cody Rhodes beat Cena in a Street Fight to reclaim the WWE Championship, Lesnar stormed the ring at MetLife Stadium and changed the night’s story completely.

Brock Lesnar Returns and Attacks John Cena

As soon as Lesnar entered, it was obvious he wasn’t there just to celebrate. Without wasting time, he hit Cena with a brutal F-5 in front of a stunned crowd.

Thousands inside the stadium couldn’t believe what they saw. The moment left everyone shocked and wondering what Lesnar really wanted.

His return has sparked rumors that he’s chasing one more match before Cena retires.

John Cena Gives His First Reaction After SummerSlam

John Cena is scheduled to talk more about the incident this Friday on SmackDown. But before that, he already shared his first thoughts in a short interview with street journalist Adam Glyn.

Cena didn’t say much, but he made it clear that he’s ready to roll with whatever WWE plans next.

“I’ve been saying the same thing for 25 years. They deal ’em, I play ’em. You know, I’m just really excited. We got like 12 of these things left. I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows where we’re closing our book.”

WWE Retirement Tour Still On Track for John Cena

Even with Lesnar’s shocking return, Cena seems committed to finishing his retirement tour the way it was planned. WWE’s Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is reportedly working closely with Cena to make this farewell run special.

“Just because I close my book in December, that doesn’t mean the WWE closes its books. They got to continue their programming going forward. So they’re just trying to make the most exciting show for the fans. A dozen of them I got left. They deal ‘em, I play ‘em.” John Cena said to Adam’s Apple.

Cena Stays Quiet on Cody Rhodes Conversation

Cena was also asked about what he whispered to Cody Rhodes after their Street Fight at SummerSlam.

But Cena didn’t give any hint. He simply replied that if the world ever hears what was said, it won’t be coming from him.

The WWE Universe now waits for Friday Night SmackDown to hear what Cena says next.

ALSO READ: G1 Climax 35 Nights 7-12: Tanahashi Achieves 100 G1 Wins, Multiple Block Leaders Emerge

RELATED News

CM Punk Takes A Swipe At Roman Reigns After WWE Raw Beatdown: ‘At Least I Still Have My Shoes’
MJF Reveals Bad Bunny’s Shocking Pro Wrestling Fandom: ‘This Is Wild’
G1 Climax 35 Nights 7-12: Tanahashi Achieves 100 G1 Wins, Multiple Block Leaders Emerge
2026 FIFA World Cup: Trilateral Trio, US, Canada Mexico’s Powerhouse Partnership Revealed
Team Reigns vs Team Rollins: WWE Teases WarGames Showdown at Survivor Series

LATEST NEWS

Prince Andrew Was Consumed by Sex, Slept With 1000+ Women, From Porn Stars to Bartenders, New Book Claims
Grayson Dolan Announces Engagement To Eleni Stamoulis – Former YouTuber Shares Stunning Photos Of the Special Moment With Fans
Stock Market Today: Markets Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Signals, Indian Traders Await RBI Decision
Chikungunya Outbreak Hits China Hard With Thousands Infected, CDC Issues Urgent Travel Alerts
Sara Ali Khan Shares Healpline Numbers For Uttarkashi Cloudburst
Supreme Court Hears The Plea Challenging The 2018 Amendments To The Prevention Of Corruption Act
A New Darkness Rises: Matt Smith Joins ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ In Key Villain Role
John Cena Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025
Trump Clueless? POTUS ‘Unaware’ US Still Buys Uranium From Russia While Targeting India Over Oil Trade
Could Taylor Swift Really Own the Kansas City Chiefs? Here’s What We Know
John Cena Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

John Cena Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

John Cena Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025
John Cena Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025
John Cena Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025
John Cena Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Shocking Return At WWE SummerSlam 2025

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?