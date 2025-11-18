Cristiano Ronaldo And Donald Trump To Finally Meet At White House? Here’s The Latest Update

Cristiano Ronaldo had publicly expressed his wish to meet United States President Donald Trump in person. Now, his reported visit to the US comes at a time when Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is also scheduled to meet President Trump on the same day. Speaking about the Saudi leader’s visit, Trump said, “We’re more than meeting. We’re honouring Saudi Arabia, the crown prince.” According to reports, Ronaldo may also be at the White House during this high-profile day.

According to a report by US publication MS NOW, three White House officials have confirmed that Ronaldo will indeed meet the US President. One of the likely topics of conversation will be next year’s FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States. However, Ronaldo has made it clear that his primary focus will be on promoting world peace.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, the Al Nassr forward said his “main objective” was to sit down with Trump and talk about creating peace. He said that Trump is someone who “can change or help change the world,” and that he respects people who have the ability to make things happen.

Ronaldo expressed hope that the world would “find a path to peace soon” and said he would share more about what he and Trump have in common when they meet privately.

Ronaldo last played in the United States in 2014, when he came on as a substitute for Real Madrid in a match against Manchester United at Michigan Stadium. His last public appearance in the US was in 2016.

He could return to US soil again in March next year, when Portugal is set to play a friendly match against the United States.

