LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Drama: Missed Match, Strike Rumours – What His Message Really Means

Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Drama: Missed Match, Strike Rumours – What His Message Really Means

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 41 and used his birthday to end speculation about a strike at Al-Nassr, speaking out on social media and calming rumours about his future. His absence from a recent match had sparked controversy and fresh transfer talk.

Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Controversy (Image: X/ Cristiano)
Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Controversy (Image: X/ Cristiano)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 5, 2026 00:33:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Drama: Missed Match, Strike Rumours – What His Message Really Means

Today, Cristiano Ronaldo turns 41 years old, and the star forward has just made one of the biggest decisions of his late career. On his birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo has put an end to the speculations around his possible strike at Al-Nassr by speaking out on social media and calming some of the drama around his future.

As per reports, Ronaldo has been at the centre of controversy for days after he was absent from Al-Nassr’s match against Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League. He did not play, and many assumed he was on strike or protesting the club’s transfer approach and level of investment in the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo Frustrated Over Transfers at Al-Nassr

Reports from other outlets say Cristiano Ronaldo’s unhappiness came because he believed Al-Nassr was not being backed like rival clubs managed by the same Saudi Public Investment Fund. While Al-Hilal and others bought big names like Karim Benzema, Al-Nassr had been quiet in the transfer market, signing just one young player in January Iraqi midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem and this frustrated Ronaldo.

According to observers, Ronaldo felt that his team wasn’t being strengthened enough to challenge for major honours, and that’s why he refused to play and was said to be on strike.

Cristiano Ronaldo Frustrated Over Transfers at Al-Nassr

Now, on his birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out on social media, ending the confusion about his status and signalling he is ready to return. Reports described that he has put an end to this “firestorm” over his possible departure.

The situation has spurred more talk about Ronaldo’s future. As per reports, there is growing transfer speculation that he could leave Saudi Arabia later this year, especially with a €50 million release clause in his contract and European and MLS clubs showing interest.

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Criticism From Pundits Over Sit-Out

Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike and his comments have also drawn reactions across the football world. Some pundits called his actions “strange” and questioned his decision to sit out, especially given his huge salary.

At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of football’s most famous and talked-about figures. Fans and clubs around the world will now be watching closely to see where he plays next and how his birthday return to action affects both Al-Nassr’s season and his legendary career.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo To Quit Al-Nassr? Manchester United Comeback Rumours Resurface

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 12:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cristiano ronaldolatest news

RELATED News

U19 World Cup 2026: Inspired by AB de Villiers, Aaron George Powers India to World Cup Final

U19 Cricket World Cup: Box Office! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Explodes with 68 off 33 vs Afghanistan as Fans Call Him “India’s Next Batting Sensation”

IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026: Who Is Faisal Shinozada? 17-Year-Old Afghanistan Star Unleashes Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘SIUU’ Celebration After Scoring Hundred

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarterfinal: Matches, Teams, Venues, Timings & All You Need To Know

F1 News: Why Did Lewis Hamilton Split With His Longtime Manager Ahead Of 2026 Season?

LATEST NEWS

Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?

Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Chaos After Gas Tanker Crash: No Food, No Water, Gas Still Leaking – When Will The 16-Hour Jam End?

How Amazon Plans To Use AI To Speed Up TV And Film Production, Explained

‘Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Is Not Good’: Supreme Court Bench Questions Continuation Of Detention, Urges Centre To Rethink Decision

Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch

‘No Reason To Believe Our Indian Friends Are Rethinking Oil Purchases’: Moscow Expresses Shock On India-Russia Oil Trade Amid US Pressure

‘Pretending To Sleep’: Indian-Origin Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman On US Flight, Faces Up To Two Years in Jail

What Is Anthropic AI And What Does This AI Automation Tool Do? New Update Leaves Markets Rattled After It Wipes Off Nearly $300 Billion

After Putin Call, Xi Jinping Speaks To Donald Trump Ahead Of April China Visit- What’s Emerging Among The ‘Big’ Three?

Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Drama: Missed Match, Strike Rumours – What His Message Really Means

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Drama: Missed Match, Strike Rumours – What His Message Really Means

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Drama: Missed Match, Strike Rumours – What His Message Really Means
Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Drama: Missed Match, Strike Rumours – What His Message Really Means
Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Drama: Missed Match, Strike Rumours – What His Message Really Means
Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Drama: Missed Match, Strike Rumours – What His Message Really Means

QUICK LINKS