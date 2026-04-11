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Home > Sports News > CSK vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match For Free Online and On TV?

CSK vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match For Free Online and On TV?

Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals on April 11, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST in Chennai. CSK seek their first win after three losses, while DC aim to bounce back. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar, with free access via select Airtel and Jio plans.

DC vs CSK (Image Credits: X)
DC vs CSK (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 11, 2026 15:50:18 IST

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CSK vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match For Free Online and On TV?

Delhi Capitals haven’t lost a fight even after a one-run wipeout – unlike CSK, who’ve now dropped three straight matches. The team in red and green looks shaky, Mainly up top where runs don’t seem to come when they need to. At the same time, their bowlers haven’t taken more than ten wickets across three games, and it makes it hard to stop big innings.

Turns out, the capitals still hold the edge with their middle order staying grounded through tough sessions. Even with just a narrow defeat, they keep pushing forward thanks to consistent strike rates in the last few overs. That late-pressure defense, so it’s something no one expected.

CSK’s failure to start fast has become pretty clear since the season began. They’re struggling not just in scoring but also in setting a solid platform. But behind the scenes, there’s talk about adjustments that might shift things before next week’s clash.

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CSK vs DC IPL 2026: Streaming Details

When will the CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match take place?

The CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 match will take place on the 11th of April, 2026. 

When will the CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match start?

The CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match be played?

The CSK vs DC, IPL 2026, will be played at 7:30 PM IST. The toss at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai, between the Chennai Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match in India?

The CSK vs DC, IPL 2026, can be broadcast on the Star Sports TV Channel and can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app.

Where to watch the CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match For Free?

Service providers like Airtel and Jio offer plans to their customers that include Jiootstar. This will allow the users to watch IPL 2026 for free alongside the plans provided by their service providers. 

CSK vs DC: Predicted Playing 11s

 Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan

Also Read:  Exclusive: Ranjit Bajaj Outlines Roadmap for India’s FIFA World Cup Dream Through Team Building and Grassroots Investment: ‘One Ronaldo Can’t Make You Win The World Cup’

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CSK vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match For Free Online and On TV?
CSK vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match For Free Online and On TV?
CSK vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match For Free Online and On TV?
CSK vs DC Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match For Free Online and On TV?

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