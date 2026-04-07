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Home > Sports News > DC vs GT IPL 2026: Will Shubman Gill Miss Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Clash Due to Injury? Sai Sudharsan Provides Update on Captain’s Fitness

DC vs GT IPL 2026: Will Shubman Gill Miss Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Clash Due to Injury? Sai Sudharsan Provides Update on Captain’s Fitness

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill is set to return as Gujarat Titans captain for the IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals on April 8. Opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, confirmed Gill’s recovery from a muscle spasm, handing a major boost to GT at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Gill had earlier featured in GT’s opening match of IPL 2026 against Punjab Kings, which they lost by three wickets.

Shubman Gill in frame. (ANI)
Shubman Gill in frame. (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 7, 2026 21:10:55 IST

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DC vs GT IPL 2026: Will Shubman Gill Miss Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Clash Due to Injury? Sai Sudharsan Provides Update on Captain’s Fitness

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: After suffering two heartbreaking defeats in IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans will get the much-needed boost as their captain, Shubman Gill, will feature in the team’s next fixture against Delhi Capitals, set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8, Wednesday. Addressing the press conference before matchday, Gill’s fellow opener Sai Sudharsan made it clear that Gill will indeed feature in the match against Delhi.

Sudharsan, in his address to the reporters, said, “Shubman has no problem; he is completely fine. He will be fine,” Sudharsan said on Tuesday.

IPL 2026, Shubman Gill’s Injury:

As per Rashid Khan, the vice-captain of the Gujarat Titans, Gill experienced muscle spasm, which ruled him out of the game against the Rajasthan Royals. Notably, GT lost that match by a margin of six runs. Shubman, who was also spotted batting in the practice nets ahead of Wednesday’s clash, will be a key proponent in the batting order.

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IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans’ Standings:

Speaking about the losses, Sudharsan stated that the team has learned a lot from their first two losses and is focused on using the lessons to secure their first win at IPL 2026 and regain momentum.

“We look back on these two games, and we have learnt a lot for sure, and I think we will look forward to doing that, so that we get our first win and get the momentum back,” he said.

Gujarat Titans are currently languishing at ninth spot in the IPL 2026 points table with no points in two matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.424. They are amongst the only two teams this season without a single point to their name. The other team is the Chennai Super Kings, who have no points to show after three losses in three matches.

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, R Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan (C), K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Axar Patel, the captain of Delhi Capitals, is unlikely to tinker with the winning combination.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, N Rana, Sameer Rizvi, DA Miller, T Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, KL Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, L Ngidi

Also Read: Guwahati Weather Today, Current Forecast With Rain Prediction: Washout Threat Looms Large On RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Match?

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DC vs GT IPL 2026: Will Shubman Gill Miss Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Clash Due to Injury? Sai Sudharsan Provides Update on Captain’s Fitness
DC vs GT IPL 2026: Will Shubman Gill Miss Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Clash Due to Injury? Sai Sudharsan Provides Update on Captain’s Fitness
DC vs GT IPL 2026: Will Shubman Gill Miss Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Clash Due to Injury? Sai Sudharsan Provides Update on Captain’s Fitness
DC vs GT IPL 2026: Will Shubman Gill Miss Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Clash Due to Injury? Sai Sudharsan Provides Update on Captain’s Fitness

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