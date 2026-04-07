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Home > Sports News > Guwahati Weather Today, Current Forecast With Rain Prediction: Washout Threat Looms Large On RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Match?

Guwahati Weather Today, Current Forecast With Rain Prediction: Washout Threat Looms Large On RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Match?

Rajasthan Royals face Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of IPL 2026 at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium. Despite an Orange Alert for lightning, weather forecasts predict rain will clear by toss time. Get the latest pitch report, head-to-head stats, and Hardik Pandya’s comeback news.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium (R) (X.com)
Barsapara Cricket Stadium (R) (X.com)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 7, 2026 17:25:37 IST

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Guwahati Weather Today, Current Forecast With Rain Prediction: Washout Threat Looms Large On RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Match?

Guwahati Weather Today, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: The second-placed Rajasthan Royals has looked a dominant side in the ongoing edition as they will seek to continue their form in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host this match as Hardik Pandya eyes return to MI’s playing XI after resting against the Delhi Capitals.

However, there are chances of rain affecting the match proceedings, potentially playing spoilsport for the players and the fans looking forward to the game.

Guwahati Weather Prediction:

As per AccuWeather, an Orange Alert for lightning is in effect in the hours before the game. Nonetheless, happily for fans, the likelihood of rain decreases as the evening goes on.

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At 5:00 PM IST, which is two hours before toss time, there is a 28% likelihood of rain. Nonetheless, that decreases to merely 6% by 7:00 PM IST and remains at that level throughout the evening.

Notably, cloud cover is anticipated to notably diminish as the evening continues, forecasted to drop from 100% at 6:00 PM IST to 0% by 9:00 PM IST.

Consequently, according to the forecast, although there may be some rain at toss time or at the game’s start, it is expected to decrease eventually, allowing most of the play to proceed.

MI vs RR Head-To-Head:

Although MI has a strong historical performance in the league, they hold just a slight advantage over the Rajasthan Royals, evidenced by a 16-14 head-to-head record. Since 2021, they have won against the Royals in five of eight matches.

Notably, Mumbai are coming in this match with a loss against Delhi Capitals before kicking off their campaign with a win against KKR at their home.

Will the match take or will both teams walk off a point each? Stay tuned for updates!

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Players:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Also Read: Breaking: Karachi Kings’ Skipper David Warner Arrested for Drunk Driving in Sydney; PSL 2026 Return In Doubt

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Tags: Guwahati Weather ReportIPL 2026MI vs RR

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Guwahati Weather Today, Current Forecast With Rain Prediction: Washout Threat Looms Large On RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Match?

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Guwahati Weather Today, Current Forecast With Rain Prediction: Washout Threat Looms Large On RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Match?
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Guwahati Weather Today, Current Forecast With Rain Prediction: Washout Threat Looms Large On RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Match?
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