Did Jofra Archer Spent Night With ‘Mystery’ Girl In Jaipur Amid IPL 2026? CCTV Footage Goes Viral: WATCH Video

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is heading towards its business end, but for Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer, the spotlight is shifting away from his menacing bouncers and onto a mounting controversy off the pitch. A CCTV clip, which is claimed to be of the England star at a public place in Jaipur, has gone viral and has sparked a fierce debate on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

The Viral Jofra Archer Footage: Hotel or Restaurant?

Grainy CCTV footage shared on multiple X posts appears to show Archer with an unidentified woman. The initial reports suggested the video was shot at a hotel reception in Jaipur around midnight, triggering wild speculation about the cricketer’s nightlife.

But closer examination of the footage has disproved many early rumours. New posts say the site was not a hotel but a popular restaurant in Rajasthan called Moolchandji. What’s more, the timestamp of the recording shows that the visit occurred shortly after 19:00 (7:00 PM) on May 6, 2026, not the “midnight tryst” that was initially reported by a number of viral accounts.

Jofra Archer with a girl at a hotel in Jaipur around midnight while booking a room. 👀 Archer enjoying his time in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/kShqq2pJ7L — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) May 7, 2026

Privacy vs. Public Scrutiny

The woman’s identity is not yet known but the clip has divided the internet. Some fans have had a field day with the fast bowler’s social life but a large chunk of the ‘Royals Family’ has stood by him. The leak has been condemned by many as a blatant invasion of privacy and how private security footage from a commercial establishment made its way into public feeds.

The controversy is particularly sensitive given Archer’s long-standing relationship with Druanna Butler, a Barbadian who has been seen many times supporting him from the stands during his international and franchise commitments. We don’t know, maybe she is that person.

Jofra Archer’s IPL 2026 Campaign

Jofra Archer has been a revelation for Rajasthan Royals this season, notwithstanding the noise. After years of fighting injuries, Archer has finally looked like the “speed merchant” of old, returning to the franchise for a staggering INR 12.50 Crore.

Archer has taken 15 wickets in just 10 matches this season, including a match-winning 3/20 against Lucknow Super Giants on April 22. That spell was historic as he became the highest wicket-taker in Rajasthan Royals history with 68 wickets for the franchise, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal.

As RR heads towards the playoffs, team management will be hoping this “mystery girl” controversy is just a distraction and Archer continues to let his 150-click thunderbolts do the talking on the field.

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