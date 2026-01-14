LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Did Lionel Messi Decline A £20 Billion Saudi Deal To Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo? Everything You Need To Know

Lionel Messi holds on to Inter Miami in the MLS where he not only plays but also leads the club’s competitive push whilst enjoying the American lifestyle.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 14, 2026 13:58:53 IST

Lionel Messi has reportedly rejected an incredibly large offer from a Saudi Arabian club, thus closing the door on what could have been one of the biggest deals in sports history. As per sources, Middle Eastern clubs were ready to pay the Argentine ace enormous amounts rumored to be as much as €140 million a year, for his signing into the Saudi Pro League after he leaves Paris Saint Germain, which is approximately £20 billion for a multi year contract.

Al Ittihad and Al Hilal have been named as the clubs chasing Messi, who would be the icing on the cake for their star studded lineup, and would definitely attract the world’s attention. But Messi in the end decided not to go for the money, and that caused both the fans and the experts to be left in great surprise. Despite all the financial measures the Saudis were considering to bring Messi to their side, one of which included him having control over his contract, the Argentine and his family took a different road. The star player holds on to Inter Miami in the MLS where he not only plays but also leads the club’s competitive push whilst enjoying the American lifestyle. This choice does, however, subtly point out that for Messi, personal priorities and family considerations do seem to be more important than even record breaking financial incentives, as he opted for stability and lifestyle rather than an extraordinary payday.

Lionel Messi’s Saudi Contract News

In contrast to the earlier discussion, some reports are pointing to a different view of the Saudi football situation, the officials of Saudi Arabia themselves reportedly turned down a short term deal with Messi before the 2026 World Cup, claiming that the Saudi Pro League should not be seen just as a training ground during the MLS off season. The view presents the ongoing demand for Messi on the global market and the dynamism of the Saudi league that has already lured legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema, while also outlining its global football strategy in the long run.

Also Read: Why Are Loyal Football Fans Pulling Out Of 2026 World Cup? FIFA Gets Under Pressure As More Than 16,000 Tickets For 2026 World Cup Cancelled

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 1:31 PM IST
Tags: cristiano ronaldocristiano ronaldo lionel messihome-hero-pos-8lionel messiLionel messi contractLionel Messi newsLionel Messi updatesmessi rejects saudi offer

