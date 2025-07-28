Drew McIntyre’s SummerSlam Future Uncertain After Passport Issue Strands Him in England

Drew McIntyre might not be able to make it to this Saturday’s SummerSlam due to a passport issue that has left him stuck in England. The unexpected situation has put his scheduled tag-team match alongside Logan Paul at risk.

Travel Trouble Puts McIntyre’s SummerSlam Return at Risk

The former WWE Champion was set to team up with Logan Paul to take on Randy Orton and music artist Jelly Roll in a high-profile match. However, his travel plans were derailed when airport security wouldn’t allow him to board his flight to the U.S.

In a video he shared online, McIntyre stood in a field near a cow pasture in the UK and explained what had happened. He mentioned he had just attended a friend’s wedding and was preparing to return for SummerSlam training.

“I can’t get back in America. They wouldn’t let me board my flight.” McIntyre said. “I am in England still. At my buddies’ wedding, what a wedding it was. Planning to go back and train for SummerSlam, but no, I got blocked.”

Drew McIntyre Frustrated Over Security Denial

McIntyre admitted he’s confused by the whole situation, as he typically faces no issues at the airport. He said even the airport staff recognized him, yet that didn’t help him get past the gate.

The wrestler seemed frustrated and baffled, unsure why things went wrong this time. According to McIntyre, everything should’ve gone smoothly as always, but instead, he was left behind with no clear answers.

Jelly Roll Accused by McIntyre Amid SummerSlam Drama

In the same video, Drew added a twist by blaming Jelly Roll for the whole ordeal, jokingly accusing the singer of using influence to keep him away from the match due to fear of facing him.

“Why am I in a field? I don’t know why I am in a field, but I can tell you one thing. When this is all over, and I’m going to get back, I’m going to drop you Jelly Roll. I’m going to make you pay, and eventually, you are going to gain all of that weight back and you’re going to look like one of these (cows).”

Only, McIntyre didn’t exactly say “cows.”

Uncertainty Looms Over McIntyre’s Involvement in SummerSlam

There’s still no word on whether McIntyre will find a way to the U.S. before Saturday. Fans now wait to see if WWE will address the situation or make changes to the card.

Updates on Drew McIntyre’s SummerSlam status will be shared as soon as more information is available.

