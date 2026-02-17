Drive to Survive Season 8 Release Date: Netflix Series to Showcase Epic Three-Way F1 Title Fight of 2025

The anticipation for the most explosive season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive is almost over as Netflix gets ready to take the fans behind the scenes of the 2025 World Championship. This next season is a record of a year that changed the face of racing by having three fierce contenders for the title: McLaren’s Lando Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri, along with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

With 10 episodes of extraordinary access, Season 8 unearths the hardcore vibes of the “Papaya Rules” era at McLaren and the exciting comeback of Verstappen, which resulted in the title race being decided on the very last lap in Abu Dhabi.

Christian Horner’s Exit And Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari Debut

The championship battle, no doubt, gives us the adrenaline, but the off-track political shenanigans act as the main story of the season. Season 8 depicts a radical change at the Red Bull Racing camp when the surprise decision to fire Christian Horner mid-season shook the whole Formula One world, basically ending the 20-year period of domination and leaving the team quite unsteady.

Official Release Date And Premiere Details Confirmed

Netflix has made it official by announcing that Season 8 of Drive to Survive will be airing worldwide from Friday, February 27, 2026. The series is cleverly scheduled to be the main opener for the 2026 F1 season that will take off just a few days after the release, with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Along with this announcement, a high-energy trailer was shared during pre-season testing in Bahrain, showing glimpses of the “Verstappen Renaissance” and the emotional celebrations after Nico Hulkenberg’s first-ever podium. The release on February 27 will provide fans, wherever they are, with a full and conclusive recap of the 2025 season’s most contentious and popular events.

