ENG-W VS SA-W 1st Semifinal Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch England vs South Africa ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 Match live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online Barsapara Stadium

England’s Women team and South Africa’s Women team will face off in the first semi final of the Women in World Cup in Cricket, which will be held in the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The game has great implications as both teams are competing to get to the final. To the audience, the ways to access the live game on the different platforms, particularly in India and globally.

ENG-W VS SA-W 1st Semifinal Live Streaming

The match in India would also be aired on the Star Sports Network channels and the entire semi-final stage coverage. The live coverage will be carried out through the Jio Hotstar application where the fans will have access to the match with commentary in various regional languages, which will make it reach a large audience. To foreign audience, the official digital platform ICC.tv will provide live streaming in most areas. The local rights will be relied on by specific broadcasters in each territory, although the advice is that the match may be followed worldwide either through the streaming service of the ICC or the network of partners.

When, Where and How to watch England vs South Africa ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 Match live?

The match will start at 3:00 PM IST. This is one of the major stages of the tournament, and having access to the live broadcast is vital to the fans. The build up to the game and the presence of various options allowing viewers to watch the game increase the expectation with the competing teams carrying a formidable momentum with them. Simply put, when you are in India, turn on Star Sports, or Jio Hotstar, when you live in another country, look at your national TV, or watch through ICC.tv. The scene is about to become a huge knockout and the television arrangements facilitate the me too following of the cricket fans worldwide.

