England Include Jofra Archer In T20 World Cup 2026 Provisional Squad Despite Injury; Harry Brook To Lead The Side

England Include Jofra Archer In T20 World Cup 2026 Provisional Squad Despite Injury; Harry Brook To Lead The Side

The skipper, alongside Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, and Phil Salt retained their place in the provisional squad after appearing in the 2024 edition of the tournament, where England were knocked out in the semi-final by India

Jofra Archer. (Photo Credits: X)
Jofra Archer. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 30, 2025 16:14:15 IST

England Include Jofra Archer In T20 World Cup 2026 Provisional Squad Despite Injury; Harry Brook To Lead The Side

England have named the provisional squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 and have included pacer Jofra Archer. While Archer features in the provisional World Cup squad, he will not travel to Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation with the England medical team following a left side strain sustained during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide earlier this month.

Josh Toungue has also been rewarded with a maiden T20 call-up. Brydon Carse is also included in the touring squads for Sri Lanka. The side will be led by Harry Brook both in the T20Is and ODIs. 

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka and is slated to begin on February 7. England will begin their campaign against Nepal on February 8 in Mumbai. The Harry Brook-led team is placed in Group C along side Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal and West Indies.





England Squad (Provisional for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026)

Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

T20I squad v Sri Lanka

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse* (Sri Lanka tour only), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

ODI squad v Sri Lanka

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood

England and Sri Lanka will face each other in three ODIs beginning from January 22 and as many T20Is. The T20I series is scheduled to begin on January 30.

Fixtures v Sri Lanka

ODIs:

22 January 2026 – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

24 January 2026 – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

27 January 2026 – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

T20Is:

30 January 2026 – Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy

1 February 2026 – Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy

3 February 2026 – Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 4:14 PM IST
England Include Jofra Archer In T20 World Cup 2026 Provisional Squad Despite Injury; Harry Brook To Lead The Side

