‘If Hardik Pandya Returns To No. 7 Spot In Tests, It Would Be…’: Former CSK Player Backs All-Rounder’s Return In Whites For India

Former India and CSK batter Robin Uthappa has backed all-rounder Hardik Pandya’ return to Test format. Pandya last played a Test for India back in 2018 in Southampton and his appearance in whites for the team have been halted due to injury concerns and work load management.

“If Hardik Pandya returns to the No. 7 spot in Tests, it would be wonderful. The way he’s playing. Anything can happen; it’s cricket. Never say never. If Hardik decides to play Test cricket, will BCCI ask him not to play? If he says he wants to play and wants to win the World Test Championship (WTC), I don’t think they would say no. I think they are asking him to prove his fitness. Are all-rounders bowling 20 overs? Nitish Kumar is not bowling that much. He’s bowling 12 overs. If he’s to bowl 12-15 overs per innings, I think he can do it the way he’s fit now, the way he’s bowling and batting. It’s his own decision,” Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Hardik Pandya's fearless counter-punch

Everyone hypes Pant & Duckett for T20 style in Tests… but Hardik Pandya was smashing sixes in whites long before them

Talking about Pandya’s illustrious career, Uthappa added, “He’s won multiple ICC world championships right now. He’s won the ICC trophies – the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup. He wants to win the ICC World Test Championship also, then that’s the whole grand slam, right? Which cricketer wouldn’t want to do that for his country? He’s halfway there.”

India have been struggling in the longer format ever since Gautam Gambhir has taken the coach’s job. The side lost two series at home and suffered defeat in Tour Downunder as well. India are now staring at an early exit from WTC final race. Moreover, the transition phase hasn’t been a smooth one after the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin.

Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar’s decision making has come under scrutiny as the results haven’t gone in India’s favour.

