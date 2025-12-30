LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Suryakumar Yadav Used To Message Me A Lot': Actress Made A Bold Claim About T20I Captain But Here's How It Ended

‘Suryakumar Yadav Used To Message Me A Lot’: Actress Made A Bold Claim About T20I Captain But Here’s How It Ended

Actress Khushi Mukherjee made a bold claim on India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: ANI.
Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 30, 2025 14:52:00 IST

‘Suryakumar Yadav Used To Message Me A Lot’: Actress Made A Bold Claim About T20I Captain But Here’s How It Ended

Actress Khushi Mukherjee has made a shocking claim that the current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav used to chat with her in the past. She further added that she doesn’t want to be linked up to any cricketer.

“I don’t want to date any cricketer. There are so many cricketers after me. Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot. Now we don’t talk a lot and I don’t even want to get associated. I don’t like any linkups with me,” she said. (via Kiddan.com)

The Indian batter hasn’t commented on her statement. SKY was earlier named the captain of the Indian team that would be featuring in the T20 World Cup 2026. All-rounder Axar Patel was named his deputy while wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and middle-order batter Rinku Singh were recalled for the marquee event.



Surprisingly, Shubman Gill was the vice captain of the team during South Africa T20Is was left out and now Sanju Samson is likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma. The same squad was picked for the New Zealand series as well scheduled for January. Gill’s form has been a concern is the shorter format. 

Team India would go into the World Cup as the defending champions after they lifted the trophy in 2024 edition in West Indies under Rohit Sharma. Rohit along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is after winning the World Cup. Surya was also a part of the team that won the cup in 2024 and took a brilliant catch in the final that helped the team clinch a win. 

India have won the T20 World Cup twice– one in 2007 which was the inaugural edition and the team was led by MS Dhoni and then in 2024. They registered a place in the finale in 2014 but lost to Sri Lanka. The MS Dhoni-led side defeated Pakistan in 2007 in a close encounter. 

India have been placed in Group A along side USA, Namibia, Netherlands and Pakistan. The Men In Blue will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15. 

SQUAD: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 2:24 PM IST
Tags: khushi mukherjeesuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026

‘Suryakumar Yadav Used To Message Me A Lot’: Actress Made A Bold Claim About T20I Captain But Here’s How It Ended

