Explained: Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask Lalit Modi For a Ferrari Upgrade After Porsche 911 Challenge Following 6 Sixes vs Stuart Broad?

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has recalled the promise that ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi made to the fraternity during the 2007 T20 World Cup. After achieving one of the rarest feats in international cricket, six sixes against England in Durban, Yuvraj revealed whether he received an upgrade on the Porsche 911. The left-handed batter played a crucial role in India’s historic T20 World Cup 2007 triumph.

What was the promise that Lalit Modi made amid T20 World Cup 2007?

Amid the inaugural T20 World Cup victory, Modi had announced that anyone hitting six sixes in an over during the tournament will get Porsche 911 from him. Yuvraj did so against Broad as the moment went down in history on his way to a swashbuckling 12-ball half-century. Although the moment is now almost two decades old, the moment keeps coming up for discussion when the same surrounds T20 World Cups. Speaking to Michael Vaughan during the recent Overlap Cricket Podcast, Yuvraj discussed the conversation with Modi at length and revealed:

Apart from Yuvraj Singh, which cricketer has hit six sixers in international cricket?

While the 44-year-old smashed sixes in a T20I, it’s worth noting that there are two other cricketers to accomplish the feat. South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs remains the only player till date to do so in 50-overs cricket, achieving it during the 2007 World Cup fixture against the Netherlands. West Indies’ hard-hitter Kieron Pollard became the second T20I batter to achieve it as Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya became the victim in March 2021.

Yuvraj not only played an instrumental role in Team India’s T20 World Cup victory in 2007 but also did so in the 50-over World Cup triumph four years later on home soil. On that occasion, the spin-bowling all-rounder earned the Player of the Tournament award for his 15 wickets and 361 runs, including a ton against the West Indies. The 44-year-old featured for India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is.

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