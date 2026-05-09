FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch FCG vs MBSG Live Match?

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2026 Live Streaming: As the Indian Super League title battle intensifies, FC Goa will welcome reigning champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Fatorda Stadium in a pivotal match. The Mariners are in third place with 20 points from nine games, while the Gaurs are in fourth place with 19 points from eleven games. Goa is coming off a devastating 0-2 loss to Jamshedpur FC in their previous encounter. The Gaurs are ranked fourth in the standings with five victories, four defeats, and two draws. After two weeks, Mohun Bagan is back in league action. Robinho’s goal helped them defeat NorthEast United 1-0 in their most recent league match.

Arch-rivals Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal occupy the top two places on the points table with Mohun Bagan now ranked third in the standings. However, Mohun Bagan is in a better position to win the ISL championship than either of the two teams above them, hence the rankings do not accurately represent the title competition. East Bengal has amassed 21 points from ten games, while Jamshedpur has the same total from eleven. With 20 points from just nine games, Mohun Bagan is only one point behind.

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming ISL 2026

When will the FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2026 match take place?

The FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Saturday, 9th May 2026.

When will the FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2026 match start?

The FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Indian Super League match will start at 5:00 P.M. in India on Saturday, 9th May.

Where will the FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2026 match be played?

The FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2026 match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Madgaon.

Where to watch the FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2026 match live streaming in India?

The FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Predicted Lineups

FC Goa Predicted Lineup: Hritik Tiwari (GK), Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Aaksh Sangwan, Ayush Chhetri, Raynier Fernandes, Abdul Rabeeh, Mohammed Yasir, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil

Mohun Bagan Predicted Lineup: Vishal Kaith (GK), Abhishek Singh, Mehtab Singh, Tom Aldred, Subhasish Bose, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Jason Cummings, Robson Robinho, Jamie Maclaren

Where to buy FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2026 tickets?

Fans can buy FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2026 tickets on District app and website.

FC Goa Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score May 1, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Away Loss 0–2 Apr 24, 2026 NorthEast United FC Away Win 2–0 Apr 18, 2026 Mumbai City FC Home Win 2–0 Apr 11, 2026 Odisha FC Home Win 1–0 Apr 4, 2026 Bengaluru FC Home Loss 0–2

Mohun Bagan Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score April 19, 2026 NorthEast United FC Away Win 1–0 April 12, 2026 Punjab FC Home Win 3–2 April 4, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Away Draw 1–1 March 20, 2026 Mumbai City FC Home Loss 0–1 March 14, 2026 Bengaluru FC Away Draw 0–0

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