Home > Sports > Fritz survives first round scare from Vacherot in Basel

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 02:53:02 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ATP500 SWISS INDOORS BASEL SHOWS: BASEL, SWITZERLAND (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (ATP MEDIA / IMG – See restrictions before use) TAYLOR FRITZ V VALENTIN VACHEROT FIRST SET 1. VACHEROT HITS A BACKHAND PAST FRITZ SECOND SET 2. TIEBREAK – RALLY ENDS WITH A FRITZ BACKHAND WINNER 3. SET POINT – FRITZ ACES TO TAKE TIEBREAK 7-4 THIRD SET 4. VACHEROT HITS A FOREHAND PAST FRITZ 5. RALLY ENDS WITH A FRITZ FOREHAND WINNER 6. MATCH POINT – VACHEROT NETS A BACKHAND VOLLEY, FRITZ WINS 4-6 7-6(4) 7-5 7. PLAYERS SHAKING HANDS 8. FRITZ SHAKING HANDS WITH UMPIRE 9. FRITZ TAKING APPLAUSE CASPER RUUD V QUENTIN HALYS FIRST SET 10. RUUD WITH A BACKHAND WINNER 11. RUUD HITS A BACKHAND PAST HALYS SECOND SET 12. TIEBREAK – RUUD WITH A BACKHAND WINNER DOWN THE LINE 13. MATCH POINT – RUUD RETURNS A FOREHAND WIDE, RUUD WINS 6-1 7-6(3) 14. PLAYERS SHAKING HANDS 15. RUUD TAKING APPLAUSE FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME V GABRIEL DIALLO FIRST SET 16. AUGER-ALIASSIME RETURNS A FOREHAND WINNER TO BRING UP BREAK POINT  SECOND SET 17. AUGER-ALIASSIME WITH A VOLLEY WINNER AT THE NET 18. MATCH POINT – DIALLO NETS A FOREHAND RETURN, AUGER-ALIASSIME WINS 6-2 7-5 19. PLAYERS SHAKING HANDS 20. AUGER-ALIASSIME TAKING APPLAUSE STORY: Top seed Taylor Fritz denied rising star Valentin Vacherot another upset with a 4-6 7-6(4) 7-5 win in the first round of the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Wednesday (October 22).  In action for the first time since stunning the ATP Tour as the the lowest-ranked Masters 1000 champion in Shanghai, Vacherot broke Fritz twice to take the first set. The current world number four bounced back but blew four set points at 5-3 in the second before edging it in a tiebreak. Fritz also squandered a 4-2 lead in the decider – seeing his serve broken for a fourth time – but held on to prevent the 26-year-old Monegasque, who was ranked 204 in the world just three weeks ago, his third victory against a top 10 opponent this month.  Former U.S. Open finalist Fritz will face France's Ugo Humbert next.  Elsewhere at the hard-court ATP 500 event on Wednesday, Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud beat French lucky loser Quentin Halys 6-1 7-6(3) to set up a meeting with Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka. Fresh off lifting his eighth tour-level title in Brussels on Sunday, fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, triumphed over his Canadian compatriot Gabriel Diallo 6-2 7-5 to set up a second round match against former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic. (Production: Andy Ragg, Conal Quinn)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 2:53 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

